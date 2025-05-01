Asma Khan's Chicken Kabab Burgers
A spicy kabab inside a bun is a popular street food in certain regions of India. Asma's kababs can be cooked on the barbecue, and can also be altered with minced beef of lamb- but you may need to adjust the cooking time.
Ingredients
To Serve:
Method
- Put the minced chicken in a bowl and add all the remaining ingredients (except the oil); mix well.
- Oil your hands and divide the mixture into 12 pieces. Roll each piece into a ball and then flatten to a patty. Each kabab should be 2cm high. Cover the kababs to prevent them from drying out.
- Heat the oil in a frying pan over a high heat. To test that the oil is hot, cut one of the onion slices in half and dip the tip into the oil- it should start to sizzle immediately. If not, heat the oil for a bit longer and check again. Reduce the heat to medium and after 30 seconds slip the kababs in from the edge to prevent the oil from splashing and burning your hand. Do not overload the pan. Fry the kababs in a single layer with enough space for you to turn them safely, until well browned on both sides and cooked through.
- Slice open the burger buns and spread both sides with a thin layer of chutney, if using. Top with a kabab and a slice of onion.
