Asma Khan's Shimla Mirch Paneer Tarkari
Roasted spices, sautéed peppers, and a wonderfully crumbly paneer.
Method
- Heat a dry cast-iron skillet over a low to medium heat. Add all the ingredients for the roasted spice mix to the pan and keep stirring to ensure they all roast evenly, about 3-5 minutes. all the spices will darken a couple of shades and some of the oil-based spices, like the cloves, will release a distinctive, smoky aroma. Transfer the roasted spices to a plate and spread them out so they cool down faster.
- Once cool, transfer the spices to a grinder and pulse in short bursts to help break down the cinnamon and cardamom. The aim is to get a rough powder. If there are stubborn bits of cinnamon or cardamom that are not powdered, discard them.
- Warm the oil in a karai or wok over a medium heat until it is shimmering. Add the mustard seeds and wait for them to pop, then add the whole dried chillies followed by the garlic.
- Stir until the garlic is tinged brown at the edges. Add the cubes of pepper and continue to stir-fry for a couple of minutes. Add the turmeric, chilli powder, and salt, and stir-fry for a few more minutes.
- Add 1 teaspoon of the ground roasted spice mix and keep stirring. When the edges of the pepper cubes start to curl (the pepper should still be a bit crunchy), add the crumbled paneer (or chopped eggs/sweet corn) and stir for a couple more minutes so that the paneer is evenly distributed. Add the lemon juice and stir well.
- Taste for seasoning, garnish with the chopped cilantro, and serve. If you are making the dish in advance, add the lemon juice and herbs after reheating the peppers.
