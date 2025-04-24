Asma Khan's Jhal Steak
Asma's marinated Jhal Steak is served with a spiced garlic and chilli mash for a hearty dinner of dreams.
Ingredients
For the Spiced Garlic and Chilli Mash:
Special Equipment:
Method
- Put the steaks in a shallow dish. Combine the soy sauce, vinegar, ginger, garlic, chillies and sugar and pour over the steaks; turning the steaks to coat them in the marinade.
- Cover and set aside in the fridge for at least 2 hours, or overnight. Bring the steaks to room temperature before frying.
- To make the mash, boil the potatoes in their skins, with a pinch of salt. While the potatoes are still warm but cool enough to handle, remove the skins. Mash the potatoes until smooth, using a masher or fork. Warm the butter in a small pan over a medium heat, add the bay lead, the dried red chilli and the garlic, stirring until the garlic stars to brown - but don't let it burn. Pour the contents of the pan over the mashed potatoes and mix. Remove the bay leaf. Add the salt, then taste and adjust the seasoning to your liking. Keep warm while you cook the steaks.
- Preheat a non-stick pan or griddle over a high heat. Add a drizzle of oil then add the steaks and cook for 2 minutes on each side, adding a touch more oil when you flip the steak.
- Cook one steak at a time if you find that easier; wipe the pan with kitchen paper after cooking the first steak to remove any residue.
- When they're done, put the steaks on a plate and cover with foil to rest for a few minutes before serving with the mash.
