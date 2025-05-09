Food Network

Asma Khan's Red Watermelon Curry (Matira Curry)

For those unfamiliar with Matira, watermelon and curry might seem an unlikely mix. However, just one taste of Asma's delightful dish will give watermelon a whole new purpose!

Ingredients

  • Special Equipment:

Method

  1. Warm the oil in a karai or wok over a medium heat. Add the cumin seeds, then the broken chillies followed by the grated ginger and turmeric. Immediately add the watermelon juice and stir. Add the salt and sugar and bring to a low rolling boil. When the juice has reduced by a third, add the watermelon cubes and cook for 4-5 minutes. 
  2. Stir and taste and season- add the lime juice.
  3. If you like, you can serve the curry garnished with fresh mint (this would not have been available in summer in Rajasthan, but I like the combination of mint and watermelon).
