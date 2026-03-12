Leftover-Brisket Breakfast Tacos
4.00
(1)
After any big meal, it’s great to flip the leftovers into a new dish. Here a sweet-and-smoky salsa transforms a brisket into Southwestern-style breakfast tacos that use ingredients you likely have in your kitchen. The optional potato chips add delightful crunch.
Ingredients
Method
- Position an oven rack on the top level (or on a level that can accommodate a skillet) and preheat the broiler.
- Place the tomatoes, onion, 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and a pinch of salt in a small cast-iron skillet, then toss together and spread evenly. Broil, tossing halfway through, until charred around the edges, about 15 minutes. Watch closely to prevent scorching. Add the tomato mixture to a blender with the chipotles and adobo sauce. Process until chopped, about 10 seconds. Transfer to a medium bowl and stir in the green chiles and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Taste and add more salt if needed. Set aside.
- Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the brisket and cook, adding 1 or 2 teaspoons of olive oil if the pan seems dry, until crisped all over, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a plate.
- Heat the remaining 3 tablespoons olive oil in the same skillet, swirling to coat. Pour in the eggs and cook, undisturbed, until just set around the edges, about 15 seconds. Using a rubber spatula, pull the set egg from around the edges into the centre of the skillet. Continue cooking, drawing the spatula around the edge of the pan every 15 to 20 seconds, until the eggs are softly set, about 3 minutes. Remove from the heat.
- Fill the warmed tortillas evenly with the scrambled eggs, brisket, tomato salsa, cilantro and crushed potato chips if using.
Cook’s Note
Get some fatty chunks of brisket in the mix and the meat should crisp up nicely in the hot skillet without additional oil. Enjoy any leftover salsa with tortilla chips or over a cheesy omelette.
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Overall Rating:
4.00
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