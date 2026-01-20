Pancake Bread
Seeing as you can't get the popular Trader Joe's breakfast bread in the UK, why not create your own version?
Ingredients
Method
- Position an oven rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 175 degrees C. Thoroughly grease a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with nonstick spray, then line with parchment, leaving a 2-inch overhang on the 2 long sides of the pan. Grease the parchment with nonstick spray.
- Using the tines of a fork, smash the cinnamon, 1 tablespoon butter, 2 tablespoons flour, 2 tablespoons brown sugar and a pinch of salt together in a small bowl until combined and buttery clumps form. Set aside until ready to bake.
- Whisk together the baking soda, baking powder, remaining flour and 1 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl until combined. Whisk together the sour cream, maple syrup and vanilla in a small bowl until completely combined and no lumps of sour cream remain. Beat the remaining 8 tablespoons butter in a large bowl with an electric mixer on medium-high speed until light and creamy, about 3 minutes. Gradually add the remaining brown sugar and beat until light and fluffy, 3 minutes more. Add the eggs one at a time, beating until fully incorporated after each addition; continue to beat until the mixture is light and fluffy, about 1 minute more. Reduce the speed to low. Add the dry ingredients in 3 additions, alternating with the sour cream mixture in 2 additions, beginning and ending with the dry ingredients. Scrape the batter into the prepared loaf pan and smooth the top. Sprinkle with the reserved crumb mixture.
- Bake until the top is brown and a tester inserted in the center comes out clean, 1 hour to 1 hour 10 minutes. Transfer the pan to a wire rack and let the bread cool in the pan for 30 minutes. Run a paring knife around the sides to loosen and use the parchment overhang to carefully lift the bread out of the pan. Let sit on the rack until cooled, about 1 hour more. Serve with softened butter and a drizzle of maple syrup.
Cook’s Note
When measuring flour, we spoon it into a dry measuring cup and level off excess. (Scooping directly from the bag compacts the flour, resulting in dry baked goods.)
