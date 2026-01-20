Food Network

Seeing as you can't get the popular Trader Joe's breakfast bread in the UK, why not create your own version?

  1. Position an oven rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 175 degrees C. Thoroughly grease a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with nonstick spray, then line with parchment, leaving a 2-inch overhang on the 2 long sides of the pan. Grease the parchment with nonstick spray.
  2. Using the tines of a fork, smash the cinnamon, 1 tablespoon butter, 2 tablespoons flour, 2 tablespoons brown sugar and a pinch of salt together in a small bowl until combined and buttery clumps form. Set aside until ready to bake. 
  3. Whisk together the baking soda, baking powder, remaining flour and 1 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl until combined. Whisk together the sour cream, maple syrup and vanilla in a small bowl until completely combined and no lumps of sour cream remain. Beat the remaining 8 tablespoons butter in a large bowl with an electric mixer on medium-high speed until light and creamy, about 3 minutes. Gradually add the remaining brown sugar and beat until light and fluffy, 3 minutes more. Add the eggs one at a time, beating until fully incorporated after each addition; continue to beat until the mixture is light and fluffy, about 1 minute more. Reduce the speed to low. Add the dry ingredients in 3 additions, alternating with the sour cream mixture in 2 additions, beginning and ending with the dry ingredients. Scrape the batter into the prepared loaf pan and smooth the top. Sprinkle with the reserved crumb mixture.  
  4. Bake until the top is brown and a tester inserted in the center comes out clean, 1 hour to 1 hour 10 minutes. Transfer the pan to a wire rack and let the bread cool in the pan for 30 minutes. Run a paring knife around the sides to loosen and use the parchment overhang to carefully lift the bread out of the pan. Let sit on the rack until cooled, about 1 hour more. Serve with softened butter and a drizzle of maple syrup.

Cook’s Note

When measuring flour, we spoon it into a dry measuring cup and level off excess. (Scooping directly from the bag compacts the flour, resulting in dry baked goods.)

