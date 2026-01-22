Perfect for a hearty breakfast, lunch or dinner, this lentil frittata is an absolute favourite. The lentils add a nice nuttiness balanced by the potatoes and feta. To bring it all together, we top the frittata with chopped kalamata and green olives plus a good drizzle of olive oil. You can make this dish ahead of time and enjoy it for a few days since it keeps well in the fridge and reheats nicely, too.