Perfect for a hearty breakfast, lunch or dinner, this lentil frittata is an absolute favourite. The lentils add a nice nuttiness balanced by the potatoes and feta. To bring it all together, we top the frittata with chopped kalamata and green olives plus a good drizzle of olive oil. You can make this dish ahead of time and enjoy it for a few days since it keeps well in the fridge and reheats nicely, too.
Ingredients
Method
- Cook the lentils with 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper with 480ml of water in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat until fully cooked but not mushy, 25 to 30 minutes. Drain lentils of excess water in a fine sieve and let them come to room temperature.
- Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 205 degrees C. Heat the olive oil in a large (12-inch) seasoned cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Sauté the onion, stirring frequently, until soft and translucent, about 10 minutes. Add in the garlic and finely diced potato and sauté, stirring often, until the potatoes start to soften a bit, about 15 minutes. Add the spinach and cook, tossing, until wilted but still vibrant green, about 5 minutes. Add the cooked lentils and 1 teaspoon salt and stir.
- Whisk the eggs in a large bowl, then mix in the milk, red pepper flakes and half of the feta. Pour over the vegetables in the skillet and gently stir to combine. Then top with the rest of the feta and bake until the eggs are set, 20 to 25 minutes. If desired, turn on the broiler for 3 to 5 minutes to brown the top.
- Top with some chopped olives and parsley, tomato slices and a good drizzle of olive oil.
Cook’s Note
It’s best to purchase a block of feta and crumble it yourself since it’ll keep its moisture and taste much better. As for the milk, you can use whole milk, 2% or even dairy-free milk if desired.
