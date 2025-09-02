Chicken Pulao
Succulent chicken thigh on a bed of fluffy basmati rice- Ravneet's Chicken Pulao is one of those aromatic meals that warm the soul.
Ingredients
Method
- Rinse the basmati rice thoroughly under cold water, then soak it in water for 10 minutes. Drain well before cooking.
- Place the ginger, garlic and chillies into a mini chopper and process until finely minced.
- Heat the vegetable oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the cinnamon stick, cumin seeds, black cardamom pods, cloves, and peppercorns. Sauté for about 1 minute until aromatic.
- Add the sliced onions to the pot and cook on medium heat, stirring occasionally, for about 15 minutes until the onions are soft and brown.
- Add the bay leaves to the pot. Add the ginger, garlic and chillies mixture to the pot and cook for 3 minutes until the raw aroma disappears.
- Add turmeric, garam masala, and biryani masala (if using) to the pot, stirring to coat the mixture. Add the diced chicken, stirring to coat in the spices and onions. Cook for 3 minutes until the chicken begins to brown.
- Stir in the soaked and drained rice, mixing well with the chicken and spices. Pour in 550ml of boiling water and add 3 tsp of salt. Mix in the fried onions and lemon juice.
- Bring the mixture to a boil. Cover the pot with a lid, reduce to medium-low heat, and cook for 5 minutes.
- Cover the pot with a tea towel, place the lid tightly on top, reduce the heat to low, and cook for an additional 10 minutes. Turn off the heat and let the pilau steam for 5 minutes without lifting the lid.
- Remove the lid, fluff the pilau with a fork, and garnish with chopped fresh coriander. Serve hot with a side of yoghurt and mango chutney.
