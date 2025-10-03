Crepes with Cream Cheese and Salmon Roe
Rav & Mattie's delicate crepes are filled with tangy cream cheese, red onion, and topped with salmon roe. A refined dish that’s perfect for a light lunch, brunch, or starter.
Ingredients
For the crepes (makes 6 crepes)
For the cream cheese and caviar filling (enough for 6 crepes)
Method
Crepes:
- In a large bowl, stir together the flour, salt and sugar with a whisk.
- Crack the eggs into the middle of the bowl and add a splash of the milk. Start slowly whisking the mix, gradually adding the remaining milk as you whisk and knocking out the lumps, until you achieve a smooth batter.
- Finally, stir in the double cream, then leave the batter to sit at room temperature for 1 hour. Give it a quick stir just before use.
- To cook the crepes, heat a medium sized frying pan over a medium heat, add 1 teaspoon of the unsalted butter and let it melt and sizzle. Add one ladleful of the batter and swirl it around the pan until it covers the base. Let this cook for 2-3 minutes or until the underneath is dry and the edges of the crepe are starting to lift away from the pan edges.
- Flip the crepe and fry on the other side for a few minutes until golden brown.
- Don't cook the crepes until they're crispy, instead they should still have flexibility as you'll need to fold the filling inside later and they will get cooked again. Transfer the crepe to a plate. Repeat the cooking process for the other crepes with the remaining unsalted butter and batter to make six crepes in total. Stack the crepes on the plate, separating them with a sheet of baking paper between each one.
Cream cheese and red onion filling:
- In a bowl mix together the cream cheese with the red onion and a good grind of black pepper.
- Take each crepe and spread some of the cream cheese filling in the centre.
- Make each crepe by folding the bottom half up to the middle, then folding the two sides over and rolling it onto itself to close it.
- Melt 1 teaspoon of the salted butter in a frying pan over a low heat, then fry each folded crepe for a few minutes on each side until very slightly golden and warmed through.
- Top each crepe with a teaspoon of the salmon roe. Serve with a wedge of lemon and a green salad.
