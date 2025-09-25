Raspberry Souffle with Pistachio Custard
Light, airy, and bursting with fresh raspberry flavour, this soufflé is a show-stopping dessert. Paired with a rich, nutty pistachio custard served cold, it offers a beautiful balance of warmth and chill, tartness and creaminess.
Ingredients
For the soufflés:
For the pistachio custard:
Method
Fruit base (can be made in advance and chilled in the fridge):
- Blitz the raspberries and pass them through a sieve to achieve a puree.
- In a bowl, mix together the 40g caster sugar and the cornflour.
- Pour the puree into a saucepan and warm gently.
- When it’s steaming, add the cornflour mixture and whisk well.
- Cook for 3–4 minutes over a medium-low heat. It will bubble, so keep whisking.
- Take off the heat and pour into a heatproof container, then chill in the fridge until cool.
Pistachio custard:
- In a bowl whisk half of the sugar with the egg yolks until well mixed. Stir in the pistachio puree.
- Heat the cream and milk together in a saucepan with the remaining sugar.
- Pour the steaming milk over the yolk mixture and whisk well, then return to a low heat and cook gently, stirring continuously with a spatula, until the custard coats the back of a spoon.
- Remove from the heat, then allow to cool before chilling in the fridge.
Souffle:
- Liberally butter 2 large or 3 small ramekins with softened butter, brushing in upward motions.
- Add a spoon of caster sugar and swirl the ramekins to coat, tapping out the excess.
- Place in the fridge.
- Preheat the oven to 170C fan/190C/gas mark 5.
- Whisk the egg whites in a clean bowl until soft peaks form
- Add the 20g sugar a little at a time, whisking constantly, until the mixture is stiff and glossy.
Incorporate:
- Put the raspberry mixture in a large bowl and beat it down.
- Fold in the meringue in 3 batches; take care, as the mixture should remain voluminous and delicate.
- Fill the ramekins with the souffle mixture, tapping it gently on the work surface.
- Smooth over the tops with a palette knife and run your thumb around the inside edges.
- Place the ramekins on a baking tray and bake for 15–17 minutes.
To serve:
- Dust the tops with icing sugar and serve immediately with the cold pistachio custard.
