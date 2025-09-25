Food Network

Raspberry Souffle with Pistachio Custard

Light, airy, and bursting with fresh raspberry flavour, this soufflé is a show-stopping dessert. Paired with a rich, nutty pistachio custard served cold, it offers a beautiful balance of warmth and chill, tartness and creaminess.

Ingredients

  • For the soufflés:

  • For the pistachio custard:

Method

Fruit base (can be made in advance and chilled in the fridge):

  1. Blitz the raspberries and pass them through a sieve to achieve a puree. 
  2. In a bowl, mix together the 40g caster sugar and the cornflour. 
  3. Pour the puree into a saucepan and warm gently. 
  4. When it’s steaming, add the cornflour mixture and whisk well. 
  5. Cook for 3–4 minutes over a medium-low heat. It will bubble, so keep whisking. 
  6. Take off the heat and pour into a heatproof container, then chill in the fridge until cool. 

Pistachio custard:

  1. In a bowl whisk half of the sugar with the egg yolks until well mixed. Stir in the pistachio puree.
  2. Heat the cream and milk together in a saucepan with the remaining sugar. 
  3. Pour the steaming milk over the yolk mixture and whisk well, then return to a low heat and cook gently, stirring continuously with a spatula, until the custard coats the back of a spoon. 
  4. Remove from the heat, then allow to cool before chilling in the fridge. 

Souffle:

  1. Liberally butter 2 large or 3 small ramekins with softened butter, brushing in upward motions. 
  2. Add a spoon of caster sugar and swirl the ramekins to coat, tapping out the excess.
  3. Place in the fridge. 
  4. Preheat the oven to 170C fan/190C/gas mark 5. 
  5. Whisk the egg whites in a clean bowl until soft peaks form
  6. Add the 20g sugar a little at a time, whisking constantly, until the mixture is stiff and glossy. 

Incorporate:

  1. Put the raspberry mixture in a large bowl and beat it down. 
  2. Fold in the meringue in 3 batches; take care, as the mixture should remain  voluminous and delicate. 
  3. Fill the ramekins with the souffle mixture, tapping it gently on the work surface. 
  4. Smooth over the tops with a palette knife and run your thumb around the inside edges. 
  5. Place the ramekins on a baking tray and bake for 15–17 minutes. 

To serve:

  1. Dust the tops with icing sugar and serve immediately with the cold pistachio custard. 


 
 

 

