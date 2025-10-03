Graceburn Cheese and Roasted Grapes, Honey, Thyme & Sourdough Toast
Ravneet's creamy cheese, sweet roasted grapes, and thyme come together on crisp sourdough for a simple yet elegant dish, perfect as a starter or light bite.
Ingredients
Graceburn & Dressing:
Roasted Grapes:
To Serve:
Method
Roasted Grapes:
- Preheat the oven to 180°C/160°C fan.
- Put the grapes into a bowl, add the demerara sugar, stout and thyme and mix well. Pour onto a baking tray.
- Roast in the oven for 15 - 20 minutes, or until the grapes are softened and beginning to burst.
Graceburn & Dressing:
- In a bowl, toss the Graceburn cheese with honey and stripped thyme leaves.
- Mix gently to combine, ensuring the cheese is evenly coated in the honey and thyme.
- Add the roasted grapes to the bowl and mix gently.
To Serve:
- Drizzle the bread with a little olive oil and toast in the oven. Turn the bread over after 5 minutes and toast until golden and crisp.
- Cut each slice of toasted bread in half and place one slice on each serving plate.
- Top each piece of toast with the roasted grapes and Graceburn mixture. Sprinkle with a few thyme leaves and drizzle the dressing around the plate
