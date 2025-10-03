Food Network

Graceburn Cheese and Roasted Grapes, Honey, Thyme & Sourdough Toast

Ravneet's creamy cheese, sweet roasted grapes, and thyme come together on crisp sourdough for a simple yet elegant dish, perfect as a starter or light bite.

Ingredients

  • Graceburn & Dressing:

  • Roasted Grapes:

  • To Serve:

Method

Roasted Grapes: 

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C/160°C fan.
  2. Put the grapes into a bowl, add the demerara sugar, stout and thyme and mix well.  Pour onto a baking tray. 
  3. Roast in the oven for 15 - 20 minutes, or until the grapes are softened and beginning to burst. 
      

Graceburn & Dressing: 

  1. In a bowl, toss the Graceburn cheese with honey and stripped thyme leaves.
  2. Mix gently to combine, ensuring the cheese is evenly coated in the honey and thyme. 
  3. Add the roasted grapes to the bowl and mix gently.

 

To Serve: 

  1. Drizzle the bread with a little olive oil and toast in the oven. Turn the bread over after 5 minutes and toast until golden and crisp. 
  2. Cut each slice of toasted bread in half and place one slice on each serving plate. 
  3. Top each piece of toast with the roasted grapes and Graceburn mixture. Sprinkle with a few thyme leaves and drizzle the dressing around the plate
