Beef Burger, Burger Sauce and Pickles
4.00
()
This burger is all about bold, nostalgic flavours done right. Juicy beef patties smashed on a hot pan, melty American cheese, tangy house pickles, and a killer homemade burger sauce. Tucked into toasted potato buns with crisp onions, it’s a fast food favourite, upgraded.
Ingredients
Homemade mayo:
Homemade Pickles:
Burger Sauce:
Burger Assembly:
Method
Homemade mayo
- Add all mayo ingredients apart from oil, and then blend the oil in slowly using a mini blender from Kitchenaid.
Burger Patties
- Divide the beef mince into two equal portions, shaping each portion into a ball.
- Heat a frying pan over medium-high heat. Add the beef balls to the pan.
- Season the patties with a pinch of salt.
- Press down gently on each patty with a spatula for 5 seconds to form a patty shape.
- Flip the patties over and press them right down again, cooking for another 90 seconds to 1 minute, or until the patties are fully cooked through.
Pickles
- Trim the ends of the cucumbers – there’s no need to peel them unless the skins are tough. Slice the cucumber into rings 3–4 mm thin each. Put in a large bowl, sprinkle with salt, tossing to coat. Cover the surface with baking paper and a large plate and leave in a cool place for at least 2 hours – anything up to 24 hours will be fine.
- For the pickle brine, put the remaining ingredients into a large saucepan and heat gently, stirring all the time, until the sugar has dissolved. Bring to a rolling boil and cook for 3–4 minutes.
- Tip the cucumber into a colander and rinse under very cold water. Drain well, tossing to remove as much excess water as possible.
- Add the cucumber into a jar. Fill it to the brim with the warm pickle brine and make sure the liquor completely covers the cucumber. Seal immediately. Invert the jars for a minute or so, to ensure the lids are sterilised, then turn the right way up and leave to cool.
- This pickle can be eaten straight away once cool. Otherwise, store in a cool, dry, dark place for up to a year. Once opened, keep in the fridge and use within 4 weeks.
Burger Sauce
- To make the burger sauce mix in a bow the homemade mayo, pickle juice, american mustard & ketchup.
- Top with 2 slices of American cheese and let them melt slightly.
Burger Assembly
- Lightly butter the buns and toast them in a hot pan until golden.
- Spread the burger sauce on the bottom bun.
- Add the finely chopped onion & pickles.
- Top with a cheesy patty.
- Place the top bun on and serve immediately.
