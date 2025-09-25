Food Network

Beef Burger, Burger Sauce and Pickles

This burger is all about bold, nostalgic flavours done right. Juicy beef patties smashed on a hot pan, melty American cheese, tangy house pickles, and a killer homemade burger sauce. Tucked into toasted potato buns with crisp onions, it’s a fast food favourite, upgraded.

Ingredients

  • Homemade mayo:

  • Homemade Pickles:

  • Burger Sauce:

  • Burger Assembly:

Method

Homemade mayo 

  1. Add all mayo ingredients apart from oil, and then blend the oil in slowly using a mini blender from Kitchenaid.

Burger Patties

  1. Divide the beef mince into two equal portions, shaping each portion into a ball.
  2. Heat a frying pan over medium-high heat. Add the beef balls to the pan.
  3. Season the patties with a pinch of salt.
  4. Press down gently on each patty with a spatula for 5 seconds to form a patty shape.
  5. Flip the patties over and press them right down again, cooking for another 90 seconds to 1 minute, or until the patties are fully cooked through.

Pickles

  1. Trim the ends of the cucumbers – there’s no need to peel them unless the skins are tough. Slice the cucumber into rings  3–4 mm thin each. Put in a large bowl, sprinkle with salt, tossing to coat. Cover the surface with baking paper and a large plate and leave in a cool place for at least 2 hours – anything up to 24 hours will be fine.
  2. For the pickle brine, put the remaining ingredients into a large saucepan and heat gently, stirring all the time, until the sugar has dissolved. Bring to a rolling boil and cook for 3–4 minutes.
  3. Tip the cucumber into a colander and rinse under very cold water. Drain well, tossing to remove as much excess water as possible.
  4. Add the cucumber into a jar. Fill it to the brim with the warm pickle brine and make sure the liquor completely covers the cucumber. Seal immediately. Invert the jars for a minute or so, to ensure the lids are sterilised, then turn the right way up and leave to cool.
  5. This pickle can be eaten straight away once cool. Otherwise, store in a cool, dry, dark place for up to a year. Once opened, keep in the fridge and use within 4 weeks. 

Burger Sauce

  1. To make the  burger sauce mix in a bow the homemade mayo, pickle juice, american mustard & ketchup. 

  6. Top with 2 slices of American cheese and let them melt slightly.

Burger Assembly

  1. Lightly butter the buns and toast them in a hot pan until golden.
  2. Spread the burger sauce on the bottom bun.
  3. Add the finely chopped onion & pickles.
  4. Top with a cheesy patty.
  5. Place the top bun on and serve immediately.
      
