Rum Baba with Rum and Raisin Parfait
4.00
()
A classic French dessert, these light, buttery babas are soaked in warm rum syrup just before serving for maximum flavour. Paired with a rich rum & raisin parfait, this is an indulgent yet elegant finish to any meal, perfect for dinner parties or special occasions.
Ingredients
Baba Dough:
Basic Parfait Recipe:
Kit:
Method
Baba
- Put the milk in a saucepan and heat it to 30°C.
- Meanwhile, grease the baba moulds with softened butter and then dust with flour and set in the fridge.
- Transfer the warm milk to a bowl and mix in the yeast with 50 g of the flour. Cover and leave for 20 minutes. This is our little pre-ferment. After 20 minutes it should be bubbly and active, if not then leave for a further 10 minutes.
- Mix both remaining flours with the sugar and salt in the bowl of a stand mixer.
- Add the eggs and then the yeast mixture to the dry ingredients and start to mix with the dough hook slowly until everything has come together.
- Turn up to a medium speed and mix for 5–7 minutes until a soft, thick & shiny dough forms and it starts to come away from the sides of the bowl. Scrape down the sides of the bowl if needed.
- Dot over the butter in chunks, then mix at a medium-high speed for 5 minutes. If any butter gets missed, then scrape down the edges of the bowl. You’re looking for a shiny, stretchy dough. Check it is ready by doing the windowpane test – you should be able to stretch a small amount of dough thin enough to be able to see through it.
- Take the dough out of the bowl and slap it down on a lightly oiled work surface with both hands. Fold it in half, then turn a quarter clockwise and repeat. This helps to develop the gluten strands.
- Place in a lightly oiled bowl and cover with a tea towel (kitchen cloth). Leave to prove at room temperature for 30–45 minutes until the dough has more than doubled in size.
- Once the dough has proved, knock it back by pressing down on it.
- Put the dough into a piping (pastry) bag. Squeeze the dough into the chilled moulds to fill just less than three-quarters of the way up and cut off each squeezed portion with kitchen scissors.
- Put the moulds on a tray, cover with the tea towel (kitchen cloth) again and proof at room temperature once more for 20–30 minutes.
- Preheat the oven to 180°C fan.
- Uncover the dough, place the tray in the oven and bake the babas for 25 minutes. Turn the heat down to 150°C fan and bake for a further 10 minutes.
- Allow the rum babas to cool in their moulds before adding syrup.
Syrup
- Heat the sugar and water on a low heat in a saucepan until the sugar has dissolved and it is around 104°C.
- Stir in rum and lemon juice and zest to taste.
To serve
- To soak the babas just before serving, make sure the syrup is still warm but take it off the heat.
- Dip a rum baba inside to fully immerse, gently rotate it and baste it for a minute or so.
- Take out and serve with rum and raisin parfait and some extra soaked raisins.
For the Basic Parfait:
- Place the egg yolks in the bowl of a stand mixer with the whisk attachment.
- Put the sugar and water into a saucepan and heat to 110°C/230°F.
- When the syrup reaches the correct temperature, start whipping your yolks at a medium speed.
- When your syrup reaches 118°C/244°F, turn the mixer down to a slow speed and slowly pour in the hot sugar down the side of the bowl. Whip for 10 minutes back at a medium speed until the mixture is cool.
- Gently fold in the lightly whipped cream and raisins and their rum.
Rate this recipe
Overall Rating:
4.00
()