Pavlova Tower with Fresh Cream & Fruit Sauce
Crisp meringue, soft cream, and fresh fruit come together in Ravneet's show-stopping tiered dessert. Perfect for celebrations!
Method
Pavlovas
- This recipe makes four large round pavlovas and 11 smaller rounds. For ease of preparation, it is recommended to reduce the pavlova quantity and divide the recipe into six portions so that each fits comfortably into a stand mixer. Here are the different sizes for each of the pavlovas: Largest layer is approx. 35cm (14in) diameter. The second biggest is 30cm (12in) the third biggest pavlova will have a 25cm (10in) diameter the fourth bigger pavlova is 20cm (8in). The 11 smaller pavlovas are all 15cm (6in).
- Preheat the oven to 100°C fan/120°C. As most ovens will not accommodate all pavlovas at once, bake in batches.
- For each batch, place the egg whites, white wine vinegar and vanilla in a clean bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment. Whisk on a medium speed for 7–10 minutes, past the frothy stage, until you see soft peaks form (you can also make this in a large mixing bowl with an electric handheld whisk, if you prefer).
- Keeping the mixer on, start adding the sugar to the egg whites, a tablespoon at a time. Gradually increase the speed of the mixer as you do so. By the time you add the last of the sugar, you should be whisking on a medium-high speed (by not whisking on a high speed to start with, you avoid large air bubbles in your mix, which can cause an uneven texture when baking). Continue whisking for 2–3 minutes until stiff peaks form and the meringue is thick and glossy. At this point, add in the cornflour, mixing slowly at first and gradually increasing the speed until it is all mixed in. Stop here, as you don’t want the meringue to deflate.
- Gently spoon or pipe the pavlovas onto lined baking trays, shaping into rounds of the required size. Bake similar-sized pavlovas together for even results.
- Bake the larger ones for about 2-3 hours and the smaller ones for about 1½ hours or until dry (but not coloured). You will know which one is done as it should easily lift off the paper.
- Once baked, switch off the oven and leave the pavlovas inside for 1 hour without opening the door. This allows them to cool gradually, helping to prevent cracks.
- Remove from the oven and cool completely on the trays, before carefully peeling away the baking paper.
- Repeat to make the other meringue batches in the same way.
Cream filling
- Make the cream filling. In a large bowl, lightly whip the cream with the sugar and vanilla until it forms soft peaks.
Fruit sauce
- Using a blender or food processor, blend together the fresh raspberries, icing sugar, lemon zest and juice.
Assembly
- Place one of the eleven smaller 15cm pavlovas in the center of your serving platter. Arrange six more smaller pavlovas around it to form a flower shape.
- Spread with some of the cream filling and top with fresh fruit
- Continue layering with whipped cream and fruit between each pavlova tier, adding the largest round pavlova next, then the second-largest, followed by the third and fourth.
- Finish by arranging the remaining four smaller pavlovas decoratively on top.
- Serve immediately, cut into slices, with the fruit sauce served in a jug for pouring over.
- The pavlova is best eaten freshly made and assembled. If you do have leftovers, they will keep in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 days, but the meringue layers will soften.
