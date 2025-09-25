Prawns vs Brown Shrimp Cocktail
A fresh take on a timeless starter, this recipe pairs sweet king prawns and delicate brown shrimp with crisp lettuce, zesty lemon oil, and a punchy Marie Rose sauce. Light, elegant, and full of flavour, it’s the perfect way to kick off a special meal.
Ingredients
Home made mayo recipe:
For the Lemon Oil/Salad dressing:
Method
For the Homemade Mayo:
- Add all the mayonnaise ingredients apart from the oil into a mini processor, and then blend in the oil in slowly until the mixture is emulsified. You may not need all of the oil
For the Lemon Oil/Salad dressing:
- Squeeze the lemon into a small jug add the salt and whisk in the olive oil.
For the Marie Rose Sauce
- In a bowl, mix the mayonnaise, ketchup and Tabasco (if using) to make the sauce. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Put the prawns and brown shrimps into 2 separate bowls and add 3 tbsp of the Marie Rose Sauce into the prawns and 2 tbsp into the brown shrimps. Stir gently.
To assemble the cocktails
- Place the prepared cucumber and spring onions into separate bowls, season the cucumber with salt and pepper and add 1 tbsp of the lemon oil to the spring onions, mix in with a spoon.
- Shred the lettuce and place into a bowl. Season with salt and pepper and stir in 2 tbsp of the lemon oil.
- Arrange the little gem leaves into 4 glasses. Top with a spoonful of spring onions and cucumber and top two with the prawns and two with brown shrimps. Garnish the prawn cocktails with an unpeeled prawn and add a lemon wedge to each cocktail.
