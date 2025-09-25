Food Network

Prawns vs Brown Shrimp Cocktail

A fresh take on a timeless starter, this recipe pairs sweet king prawns and delicate brown shrimp with crisp lettuce, zesty lemon oil, and a punchy Marie Rose sauce. Light, elegant, and full of flavour, it’s the perfect way to kick off a special meal.

Ingredients

  • Home made mayo recipe:

  • For the Lemon Oil/Salad dressing:

Method

For the Homemade Mayo:

  1. Add all the mayonnaise ingredients apart from the oil into a mini processor, and then blend in the oil in slowly until the mixture is emulsified.  You may not need all of the oil

For the Lemon Oil/Salad dressing:

  1. Squeeze the lemon into a small jug add the salt and whisk in the olive oil.

For the Marie Rose Sauce

  1. In a bowl, mix the mayonnaise, ketchup and Tabasco (if using) to make the sauce. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
  2. Put the prawns and brown shrimps into 2 separate bowls and add 3 tbsp of the Marie Rose Sauce into the prawns and 2 tbsp into the brown shrimps. Stir gently.

To assemble the cocktails

  1. Place the prepared cucumber and spring onions into separate bowls, season the cucumber with salt and pepper and add 1 tbsp of the lemon oil to the spring onions, mix in with a spoon.
  2. Shred the lettuce and place into a bowl.  Season with salt and pepper and stir in 2 tbsp of the lemon oil.
  3. Arrange the little gem leaves into 4 glasses. Top with a spoonful of spring onions and cucumber and top two with the prawns and two with brown shrimps. Garnish the prawn cocktails with an unpeeled prawn and add a lemon wedge to each cocktail.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


