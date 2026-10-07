Halloween Cookie Challenge
Episodes
Possessed Trick-or-Treat Bags
S02, E01
Four expert cookie makers make man-eating Halloween treats and two-sided trick-or-treat bags featuring one candy.
Half Makeup And Zombie Parts
S02, E02
Four cookie baking masters decorate half-face makeup cookies and make life-size oozing zombie parts using gooey ingredients.
Slice & Bake And 3D Mirror
S02, E03
Four bakers tackle tricky slice and bake cookies and get cracking on 3D haunted mirrors with something spooky trapped inside!
Day After And Ancient Coffin
S02, E04
Four top cookie makers reveal how the creepers relax the day after Halloween and try to bury the competition with 3D ancient coffins.