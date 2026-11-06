In a celebration of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, James and Oliver Phelps, who played the Weasley twins in the films, host as pairs of professional pastry chefs and cake artists compete at Leavesden Studios in England, on the actual sets where Harry Potter's magical journey was brought to life. Each week, the culinary artists create massive, spellbinding and delicious showpieces inspired by moments and themes from the Harry Potter saga and present their creations in many of the films' locations, such as the Great Hall, the Forbidden Forest and more. Throughout the competition, guest actors from the films share behind-the-scenes experiences as they join expert judges Carla Hall and Jozef Youssef. The winning team will be awarded the first-ever Wizards of Baking Cup and be featured in the newest Harry Potter cookbook.