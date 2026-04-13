Prue Leith's Cotswold Kitchen
Next Up
Tuesday 9pm
Episodes
Sandi Toksvig
S01, E01
Prue welcomes Sandi Toksvig into her kitchen to cook recipes from a 1920s pamphlet and with husband John, Prue whips up a yoghurt-based dessert.
Tuesday 9pm
Alison Hammond
S01, E02
Prue shares recipes perfect for entertaining guests, before welcoming Alison Hammond into her kitchen where the pair make something sweet together.
Ellie Simmonds
S01, E03
Prue welcomes Paralympian Ellie Simmonds into her kitchen for banana bread with chocolate chips and makes a dish that reminds her of her childhood.