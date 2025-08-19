Silk Road Supper: Crowd-Pleasing Asian Dinner Recipes
If you're looking for a classic Asian dinner recipe, we've got a great selection of dinner menu ideas from Asia to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Asian Dinner Recipes
There are so many great Asian dinner recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Gok Makes His Dad's Incredibly Delicious Spring Rolls | Gok Wan's Easy Asian
Gok shows us how to make spring rolls, the same ones he used to have in his dad's restaurant! From season 3 episode 8.
Steamed Pork and Mushroom “Siu Mai” Dumplings
Try making traditional Chinese dumplings at home by stuffing wonton wrappers with a ground pork and shiitake filling, then serving them with a chili-spiked soy dipping sauce.Discover Now
Delectable Asian Dinner Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Asian dinner recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Explore outstanding menu options with these dazzling Asian dinner ideas. For a classic crowd-pleaser, nothing beats Peking duck, and if you’re craving comfort food, cosy up with a kung pao beef, a red curry chicken stir-fry, or a spectacular Korean roasted pork belly bossam. Spice up your repertoire of Asian dinner dishes with a three-cup chicken with garlic spinach, or shrimp tempura with spicy sauce. If you’re feeling adventurous, try an irresistible Indonesian braised chicken in sweet soy sauce with tenderstem coconut rice, wonderful wok-tossed eels with turmeric and glass noodles, or a sensational steamed sea bass with ginger and mushrooms. Stir up something special with our Asian dinner recipes.