Food Network

Silk Road Supper: Crowd-Pleasing Asian Dinner Recipes

190 recipes
Share
View All Recipes

Featured Asian Dinner Recipes

There are so many great Asian dinner recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

pho soup

Pho soup

Sweet and Sour Duck

Asian-Style Mussels

Kung Pao Beef

Kung Pao Beef

Crispy Tempura Battered Prawns

Beef and Black Bean Ho Fun

Vegetable Lettuce Wraps ('Sin Cai Bao')

Thai-Style Fish and Chips

A fallback image for Food Network UK

Gok Makes His Dad's Incredibly Delicious Spring Rolls | Gok Wan's Easy Asian

Gok shows us how to make spring rolls, the same ones he used to have in his dad's restaurant! From season 3 episode 8.

A fallback image for Food Network UKA fallback image for Food Network UK

Steamed Pork and Mushroom “Siu Mai” Dumplings

Try making traditional Chinese dumplings at home by stuffing wonton wrappers with a ground pork and shiitake filling, then serving them with a chili-spiked soy dipping sauce.

Discover Now
A fallback image for Food Network UK

Delectable Asian Dinner Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Asian dinner recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Explore outstanding menu options with these dazzling Asian dinner ideas. For a classic crowd-pleaser, nothing beats Peking duck, and if you’re craving comfort food, cosy up with a kung pao beef, a red curry chicken stir-fry, or a spectacular Korean roasted pork belly bossam. Spice up your repertoire of Asian dinner dishes with a three-cup chicken with garlic spinach, or shrimp tempura with spicy sauce. If you’re feeling adventurous, try an irresistible Indonesian braised chicken in sweet soy sauce with tenderstem coconut rice, wonderful wok-tossed eels with turmeric and glass noodles, or a sensational steamed sea bass with ginger and mushrooms. Stir up something special with our Asian dinner recipes.

All Recipes

All
Canapes
Starters
Main Course
Dessert
Side Dish
Drinks
Beef
pork
duck
noodle
Chinese
Japanese
Korean
Thai
Vietnamese

Marinated Beef Stir Fry with Noodles

Parma Ham, Avocado and Cucumber Sushi Bites

Fast and Easy Coconut Curry Prawns

Sweet Potato and Green Bean Lemak

Seared foie gras with foie gras soup dumplings

boba strawberry milk tea

Strawberry Milk Tea

Brown Sugar Boba Milk Tea

Liang Fen Bing (Grass Jelly Drink)

Ichigo Daifuku (Strawberry Mochi)

Korean Coffee Brownies

roast duck

Roast Duck

Asian Braised Shin of Beef

miso soup

Miso and corn soup

pho soup

Pho soup

Peking Duck

spring rolls

Bobby Chinn’s Spring Roll

beef noodle soup

Pho Bo (Beef Noodle Soup)

Asian Chicken Salad with Cellophane Noodles

Oriental chump chops

Chilli Crab

Sticky Rice Wrapped in Lotus Leaves

Tsuyoshi Miyazaki's Melty Cîroc

Sung Min Park's Bori's Old Fashioned

Chanchai Rodbamrung's Charlie Smith

A fallback image for Food Network UK