Explore outstanding menu options with these dazzling Asian dinner ideas. For a classic crowd-pleaser, nothing beats Peking duck, and if you’re craving comfort food, cosy up with a kung pao beef, a red curry chicken stir-fry, or a spectacular Korean roasted pork belly bossam. Spice up your repertoire of Asian dinner dishes with a three-cup chicken with garlic spinach, or shrimp tempura with spicy sauce. If you’re feeling adventurous, try an irresistible Indonesian braised chicken in sweet soy sauce with tenderstem coconut rice, wonderful wok-tossed eels with turmeric and glass noodles, or a sensational steamed sea bass with ginger and mushrooms. Stir up something special with our Asian dinner recipes.

