Asian Drinks Recipes

Get ready to sip, swirl, shake and smile with this amazing collection of Asian drinks ideas.

If you’re looking for a wonderful wake-me-up, try the fiery fabulousness of fresh ginger juice or a green tea and almond smoothie packed with healthy goodness! A classic mango lassi is the perfect foil for spicy food, and there’s nothing better on a hot day than a peachy green tea cooler. If you’re looking for Asian drink ideas with a bang, we’ve got you covered. Try Tsuyoshi Miyazaki’s melty Ciroc, or former World Class Bartender of the Year finalist Sung Min Park’s Old Fashioned, while for a touch of fizz, how about a lemongrass-lychee Champagne cocktail.

For special sips with spicy surprises, raise a glass to our amazing Asian drinks recipes!