Shaken with Spice: Playful and Refreshing Asian Drinks Recipes

40 recipes
Asian Drinks Recipes

Get ready to sip, swirl, shake and smile with this amazing collection of Asian drinks ideas.

If you’re looking for a wonderful wake-me-up, try the fiery fabulousness of fresh ginger juice or a green tea and almond smoothie packed with healthy goodness! A classic mango lassi is the perfect foil for spicy food, and there’s nothing better on a hot day than a peachy green tea cooler. If you’re looking for Asian drink ideas with a bang, we’ve got you covered. Try Tsuyoshi Miyazaki’s melty Ciroc, or former World Class Bartender of the Year finalist Sung Min Park’s Old Fashioned, while for a touch of fizz, how about a lemongrass-lychee Champagne cocktail.

For special sips with spicy surprises, raise a glass to our amazing Asian drinks recipes!

Featured Asian Drinks Recipes

There are so many great Asian drinks recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Liang Fen Bing (Grass Jelly Drink)

Orange Blossom Margarita

roku momiji fizz

ROKU Momiji Fizz

Sung Min Park's Bori's Old Fashioned

Spicy Tuna & Avocado Roll Recipe Served With a Roku Gin & Tonic

Follow these simple steps to make a fiery spicy tuna and avocado roll and pair it with a chilled glass of Roku Japanese Gin & Tonic garnished with fresh ginger.

Asian Pear Cocktail

This stunning Asian pear cocktail includes the iconic Far Eastern flavours of sake and shiso leaves. Cheers!

Classic Asian Drinks Dishes

Whether you're looking for simple Asian drinks recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Say goodbye to same-old, same-old and explore our selection of mouthwatering Asian drinks ideas! Bring a burst of flavour with a matcha lemonade, and a traditional grass jelly drink is a Chinese classic. Japan’s iconic Roku gin is at the heart of a Momiji Fizz, an Orchard Martinez, a French 75 and a Negroni, while nothing says summertime like an orange blossom margarita. Traditional Asian drinks include a pear cocktail with sake or shochu, and Bayu Wiseso Pandu Resi’s Gin & Juice, and for creative classics, how about a zingy mandarin martini, a lip-smacking lychee martini, or a fiery wasabi-saki-tini. The finest flavours come together in these Asian drinks recipes.

Matcha Lemonade

boba strawberry milk tea

Strawberry Milk Tea

Brown Sugar Boba Milk Tea

Orange Blossom Margarita

Liang Fen Bing (Grass Jelly Drink)

roku orchard martinez

ROKU Orchard Martinez

roku momiji fizz

ROKU Momiji Fizz

ROKU Rhubarb Highball

ROKU French 75

ROKU spritz

ROKU Spritz

ROKU Sour

ROKU Negroni

ROKU Puff

ROKU Tonic with ginger

Green Tea, Almond Smoothie

Tsuyoshi Miyazaki's Melty Cîroc

Sung Min Park's Bori's Old Fashioned

Chanchai Rodbamrung's Charlie Smith

Bayu Wiseso Pandu Resi's Gin and Juice

Green monster and lychee TNT

Asian Pear Cocktail

Mango and Lime Lassi

Peachy green tea cooler

Sake bomb

