Shaken with Spice: Playful and Refreshing Asian Drinks Recipes
If you're looking for a classic Asian drinks recipe, we've got a great selection of drinks and cocktails from Asia to ensure you dine in style.
Asian Drinks Recipes
Get ready to sip, swirl, shake and smile with this amazing collection of Asian drinks ideas.
If you’re looking for a wonderful wake-me-up, try the fiery fabulousness of fresh ginger juice or a green tea and almond smoothie packed with healthy goodness! A classic mango lassi is the perfect foil for spicy food, and there’s nothing better on a hot day than a peachy green tea cooler. If you’re looking for Asian drink ideas with a bang, we’ve got you covered. Try Tsuyoshi Miyazaki’s melty Ciroc, or former World Class Bartender of the Year finalist Sung Min Park’s Old Fashioned, while for a touch of fizz, how about a lemongrass-lychee Champagne cocktail.
For special sips with spicy surprises, raise a glass to our amazing Asian drinks recipes!
Featured Asian Drinks Recipes
There are so many great Asian drinks recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Spicy Tuna & Avocado Roll Recipe Served With a Roku Gin & Tonic
Follow these simple steps to make a fiery spicy tuna and avocado roll and pair it with a chilled glass of Roku Japanese Gin & Tonic garnished with fresh ginger.
Asian Pear Cocktail
This stunning Asian pear cocktail includes the iconic Far Eastern flavours of sake and shiso leaves. Cheers!Discover Now