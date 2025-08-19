Asian Vegetarian Recipes

Dive into the vibrant flavours of the East with these Asian vegetarian ideas.

Whether you’ve got guests or you want an easy solo supper, a vegetarian tofu, tenderstem and black bean stir fry will bring the zing to the table. If you’re looking for lighter bites, try Thai peanut noodles with confetti, vegetable rolls with chilli mayonnaise, or a scrummy soba noodles vegetable salad. For a weeknight lift, nothing beats the comfort of an aubergine jungle curry, or a soft tofu and vegetable stew, while for Asian vegetarian dishes with a party vibe, how about classic tempura vegetables with soy sauce, or scrumptious fried edamame dumplings.

From sassy sides to mouthwatering mains, these Asian vegetarian recipes are tofu-tally delicious!