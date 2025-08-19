Must-Try Asian Vegetarian Recipes
If you're looking for a classic vegetarian Asian recipe, we've got a great selection of vegetarian dishes from Asia to ensure you dine in style.
Asian Vegetarian Recipes
Dive into the vibrant flavours of the East with these Asian vegetarian ideas.
Whether you’ve got guests or you want an easy solo supper, a vegetarian tofu, tenderstem and black bean stir fry will bring the zing to the table. If you’re looking for lighter bites, try Thai peanut noodles with confetti, vegetable rolls with chilli mayonnaise, or a scrummy soba noodles vegetable salad. For a weeknight lift, nothing beats the comfort of an aubergine jungle curry, or a soft tofu and vegetable stew, while for Asian vegetarian dishes with a party vibe, how about classic tempura vegetables with soy sauce, or scrumptious fried edamame dumplings.
From sassy sides to mouthwatering mains, these Asian vegetarian recipes are tofu-tally delicious!
Featured Asian Vegetarian Recipes
There are so many great Asian vegetarian recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Gok Makes Fluffy Bao Buns With Veggie Filling | Gok Wan's Easy Asian
Gok makes his version of fluffy Chinese Bao Buns! Learn how to make this classic recipe with a veggie filling, as well as another Asian street food delight, Thai Corn Cakes.