Must-Try Asian Vegetarian Recipes

57 recipes
Asian Vegetarian Recipes

Dive into the vibrant flavours of the East with these Asian vegetarian ideas.

Whether you’ve got guests or you want an easy solo supper, a vegetarian tofu, tenderstem and black bean stir fry will bring the zing to the table. If you’re looking for lighter bites, try Thai peanut noodles with confetti, vegetable rolls with chilli mayonnaise, or a scrummy soba noodles vegetable salad. For a weeknight lift, nothing beats the comfort of an aubergine jungle curry, or a soft tofu and vegetable stew, while for Asian vegetarian dishes with a party vibe, how about classic tempura vegetables with soy sauce, or scrumptious fried edamame dumplings.

From sassy sides to mouthwatering mains, these Asian vegetarian recipes are tofu-tally delicious!

Featured Asian Vegetarian Recipes

There are so many great Asian vegetarian recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Pressed Sliced Tofu Salad

Vegetable Guo Tieh

bibimbap

Bibimbap salad

Sesame Soba Noodles

Aubergine Jungle Curry

Fried edamame dumplings

Vegetarian Tofu, Tenderstem and Black Bean Stir Fry

vegetarian dumplings

Vegetarian Steamed Dumplings

Gok Makes Fluffy Bao Buns With Veggie Filling | Gok Wan's Easy Asian

Gok makes his version of fluffy Chinese Bao Buns! Learn how to make this classic recipe with a veggie filling, as well as another Asian street food delight, Thai Corn Cakes.

Edamame Veggie Burger

These Japanese style burgers are the perfect meat alternative.

Incredible Asian Vegetarian Dishes

Whether you're looking for simple Asian vegetarian recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Make an Eastern feast with these Asian vegetarian ideas. Mix up your family mealtimes with a delicious tofu stir-fry with fried rice, and for sides to savour, try sugar snap peas with sesame, steamed vegetables with a ponzu sauce, or an aromatic Asian coleslaw. If you’re entertaining, our Asian vegetarian dishes don’t come much better than a spicy ginger and coconut edamame dip, mouthwatering momos with a tomato and chilli chutney, or moneybags filled with fried tofu in a red curry sauce, and for a tasty takeaway fakeaway, try a delicious edamame veggie burger. Whether it’s a speedy lunch, a feast for guests, or nutritious meal prep ideas, our Asian vegetarian recipes are good for your tastebuds and your soul!

Pressed Sliced Tofu Salad

Vegetable Guo Tieh

Sesame French beans

bibimbap

Bibimbap salad

Spice Islands salad with sambal dressing

Dry roasted edamame brittle

Dang cold Asian noodle salad

Veggie potstickers

szechuan noodles

Szechuan Noodles

Vegetable biryani

Vegetable sushi rolls for all ages

Asian Coleslaw

Tomato and Pepper Consommé

Steamed vegetables with ginger miso dressing

Edamame dip

iceberg lettuce

Iceberg Lettuce with Carrot Ginger Soy Dressing with Corriander and Red Thai Chiles

Steamed vegetables with ponzu sauce

Sugar snap peas with sesame

Carrot chutney

Fried Rice with Scallions, Edamame and Tofu

Fried edamame dumplings

Tofu stir-fry with fried rice

edamame guacamole

Eda'mole

Tempura vegetables with soy sauce

