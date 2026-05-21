Food Network

Blue Cheese Recipes

51 recipes
Share
View All Recipes

Featured Blue Cheese Recipes

There are so many great blue cheese recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Blue cheese souffle with fresh figs and honey

Chopped apple salad with toasted walnuts, blue cheese and pomegranate vinaigrette

Spicy buffalo onion rings and blue cheese dip

Black Powder Cowboy Rib Eyes with Blue Cheese Butter and Rosemary Smoke

Fennel and Blue Cheese Tarte Tatin

Blue Cheese Gougeres

Endive Salad with Bacon, Caramelised Onions and Blue Cheese Vinaigrette

Tom Kerridge's Pickled Onion & Blue Cheese Sausage Rolls

A fallback image for Food Network UK

This Is The FINEST Cheese Sandwich You'll Ever Eat | Michel Roux's French Country Cooking

Chef Michel Roux reveals the secrets of charcuterie and how to make the best cheese sandwich (croque monsieur) with bechamel sauce and dried meat.

A fallback image for Food Network UKA fallback image for Food Network UK

Tom Kerridge's Fried Chicken Burgers with Blue Cheese Mayo

Fried buttermilk chicken makes for classic basket pub food, so why not use the concept in a burger? Tom marinates succulent chicken thighs in a Cajun-flavoured buttermilk then coats and fries them to crispy perfection. Accompanied by a blue cheese mayo, these burgers are lush!

Discover Now
A fallback image for Food Network UK

Brie-lliant Blue Cheese Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple blue cheese recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Whether you’re cooking up comfort or something a little more indulgent, dive into the rich, tangy world of these blue cheese ideas. Looking for Michelin masterpieces? How about Michel Roux’s rare beef with blue cheese and wild asparagus, or Tom Kerridge’s fried chicken burgers with blue cheese mayo. For the dictionary definition of ‘go big or go home’, try our cowboy rib-eyes with blue cheese butter and rosemary smoke. Lighter blue cheese dishes include a brunch-tastic fennel and blue cheese tarte tatin and a sweet and savoury peach and blue cheese salad. For the ultimate matchday snack, BBQ chicken wings with a zingy blue cheese dip is hard to beat. Our blue cheese recipes are brie-lliant!

All Recipes

Tom Kerridge's Pickled Onion & Blue Cheese Sausage Rolls

Blue Cheese Rolls

Blue cheese souffle with fresh figs and honey

apple pecan and blue cheese salad

Apple, Pecan and Blue Cheese Salad

Blue Cheese Dressing

Red and blue cheese salad

Blue Cheese Steak Sandwich With The Works

Chips with Blue Cheese Fondue

Peach and Blue Cheese Salad

Fennel and Blue Cheese Tarte Tatin

Pear and blue cheese salad

Blue Cheese Gougeres

Black Powder Cowboy Rib Eyes with Blue Cheese Butter and Rosemary Smoke

Tom Kerridge's Fried Chicken Burgers with Blue Cheese Mayo

rare beef

Michel Roux's Rare Beef With Blue Cheese & Wild Asparagus

roasted pear with blue cheese

Roasted pears with blue cheese

Hot wings with blue cheese dip

A plate of buffalo-coated chicken with roasted sweet potatoes

Chicken with Buffalo Sauce and Blue Cheese Dip with Roasted Sweet Potatoes

Spicy buffalo onion rings and blue cheese dip

Crispy chicken salad with sugared pecans, pears and blue cheese

Buffalo style grilled French-cut chicken breasts with blue cheese sauce and jicama and watermelon salad

Streaky bacon wrapped chicken with blue cheese and pecans

Blue cheese souffle

Endive Salad with Bacon, Caramelised Onions and Blue Cheese Vinaigrette

A fallback image for Food Network UK