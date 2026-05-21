Blue Cheese Recipes
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If you're looking for a classic blue cheese recipe, we've got a great selection of blue cheese dishes to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Blue Cheese Recipes
There are so many great blue cheese recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
This Is The FINEST Cheese Sandwich You'll Ever Eat | Michel Roux's French Country Cooking
Chef Michel Roux reveals the secrets of charcuterie and how to make the best cheese sandwich (croque monsieur) with bechamel sauce and dried meat.
Tom Kerridge's Fried Chicken Burgers with Blue Cheese Mayo
Fried buttermilk chicken makes for classic basket pub food, so why not use the concept in a burger? Tom marinates succulent chicken thighs in a Cajun-flavoured buttermilk then coats and fries them to crispy perfection. Accompanied by a blue cheese mayo, these burgers are lush!Discover Now
Brie-lliant Blue Cheese Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple blue cheese recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Whether you’re cooking up comfort or something a little more indulgent, dive into the rich, tangy world of these blue cheese ideas. Looking for Michelin masterpieces? How about Michel Roux’s rare beef with blue cheese and wild asparagus, or Tom Kerridge’s fried chicken burgers with blue cheese mayo. For the dictionary definition of ‘go big or go home’, try our cowboy rib-eyes with blue cheese butter and rosemary smoke. Lighter blue cheese dishes include a brunch-tastic fennel and blue cheese tarte tatin and a sweet and savoury peach and blue cheese salad. For the ultimate matchday snack, BBQ chicken wings with a zingy blue cheese dip is hard to beat. Our blue cheese recipes are brie-lliant!