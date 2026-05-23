Chicken Salad Recipes
If you're looking for a classic chicken salad recipe, we've got a great selection of chicken salad ideas to ensure you dine in style.
Chicken Salad Recipes
Feather your nest with these fresh and flavourful chicken salad ideas from around the world.
Start light and fresh with Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond’s classic chicken kale Caesar, or a lemon basil chicken salad, or turn up the flavour with a punchy chilli-rubbed chicken breast with quinoa and a Brussels sprouts salad. Looking for brunch brilliance? A warm chicken salad with bacon-wrapped greens hits the spot, while a crispy chicken salad with sugared pecans, pears and blue cheese is serious comfort food. And for chicken salad dishes with French flair, how about Michel Roux’s poached chicken salad with sauce mousquetaire, or an iconic chicken salad Veronique.
From light bites to hearty bowls, our chicken salad recipes are poulet perfection!
Featured Chicken Salad Recipes
There are so many great chicken salad recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
How To Cook Barbecued Chicken with Chargrilled Peppers | Michel Roux's French Country Cooking
Michel fires up the barbecue to make some barbecued chicken and chargrilled peppers, which were delivered directly to his door!
Guacamole Chicken Salad
This gorgeous guacamole chicken salad is a fresh, no-fuss summer lunch. Creamy, fruity, and zesty, serve it with lettuce leaves or flatbread for wonderfully easy al-fresco eating.Discover Now