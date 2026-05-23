Chicken Salad Recipes

Feather your nest with these fresh and flavourful chicken salad ideas from around the world.

Start light and fresh with Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond’s classic chicken kale Caesar, or a lemon basil chicken salad, or turn up the flavour with a punchy chilli-rubbed chicken breast with quinoa and a Brussels sprouts salad. Looking for brunch brilliance? A warm chicken salad with bacon-wrapped greens hits the spot, while a crispy chicken salad with sugared pecans, pears and blue cheese is serious comfort food. And for chicken salad dishes with French flair, how about Michel Roux’s poached chicken salad with sauce mousquetaire, or an iconic chicken salad Veronique.

From light bites to hearty bowls, our chicken salad recipes are poulet perfection!