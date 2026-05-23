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Chicken Salad Recipes

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Chicken Salad Recipes

Feather your nest with these fresh and flavourful chicken salad ideas from around the world. 

Start light and fresh with Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond’s classic chicken kale Caesar, or a lemon basil chicken salad, or turn up the flavour with a punchy chilli-rubbed chicken breast with quinoa and a Brussels sprouts salad. Looking for brunch brilliance? A warm chicken salad with bacon-wrapped greens hits the spot, while a crispy chicken salad with sugared pecans, pears and blue cheese is serious comfort food. And for chicken salad dishes with French flair, how about Michel Roux’s poached chicken salad with sauce mousquetaire, or an iconic chicken salad Veronique.

From light bites to hearty bowls, our chicken salad recipes are poulet perfection! 

Featured Chicken Salad Recipes

There are so many great chicken salad recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Curried Chicken Salad on Apple Rounds

Chinese chicken salad

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Greek Chicken Salad with Whole Wheat Pitta and Yoghurt with Apricots

Lemon Roasted Chicken Salad Wrap

Michel Roux's Poached Chicken Salad With Sauce Mousquetaire

greek salad with oregano marinated chicken

Greek salad with oregano marinated chicken

Picnic potato and chicken salad

Picnic Potato and Chicken Salad

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How To Cook Barbecued Chicken with Chargrilled Peppers | Michel Roux's French Country Cooking

Michel fires up the barbecue to make some barbecued chicken and chargrilled peppers, which were delivered directly to his door!

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Guacamole Chicken Salad

This gorgeous guacamole chicken salad is a fresh, no-fuss summer lunch. Creamy, fruity, and zesty, serve it with lettuce leaves or flatbread for wonderfully easy al-fresco eating.

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Incredible Chicken Salad Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple chicken salad recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Ready to rule the culinary roost? Check out these chicken salad ideas. Craving the crunch? Try crispy falafel chicken with a yoghurt salad, while for mouthwatering magic from around the world, how about a Vietnamese chicken salad, chimichurri chicken with a chickpea salad, or an Italian chicken pasta salad. Chicken salad dishes don’t come much more iconic than sweet and spicy BBQ chicken with corn salad, or creamy lemon-pepper orzo with chicken and fig salad, and if you’re tired of sad sandwiches at lunch, a lemon roasted chicken wrap, or a Greek chicken salad with yoghurt with apricots is sure to give you a breaktime boost! Our chicken salad recipes are a treasure trove of exceptional eats.

All Recipes

Guacamole Chicken Salad

Michel Roux's Poached Chicken Salad With Sauce Mousquetaire

Coronation Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad with Bacon-Wrapped Greens

Chicken Kale Caesar Salad Meal Kit

chinese chicken salad

Chinese Chicken Salad

Satay chicken salad wraps

Satay chicken salad wraps

greek salad with oregano marinated chicken

Greek salad with oregano marinated chicken

Open-faced curried chicken salad sandwich

chinese chicken salad

Asian Chicken Salad with Ginger Dressing

Asian Chicken Salad with Cellophane Noodles

chicken salad

Chicken Salad Veronique

Picnic potato and chicken salad

Picnic Potato and Chicken Salad

Crispy chicken salad with sugared pecans, pears and blue cheese

Buffalo style grilled French-cut chicken breasts with blue cheese sauce and jicama and watermelon salad

chicken salad sandwich with extra mayonaisse sitting on a chopping board beside some crisps

Chicken salad sandwiches

Green papaya salad and lemongrass chicken

Mustard chicken salad

Grilled chicken spinach salad with frico

Chicken and Basil Pesto Salad

Lemon basil chicken salad

Adobo Griddled Chicken Salad in a Tortilla Bowl

Chicken Paillard

Grilled chicken with brie and baby spinach salad

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