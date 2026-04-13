These grilled prawn ideas are ‘shrimply’ the best! For that classic beach bar vibe, nothing beats grilled shrimp with grilled tomato cocktail sauce, or grilled prawn caesar salad skewers. For a feast from the East, try grilled prawns with coconut curry dip and peanutty noodles, or spicy Thai grilled prawns with sour mango salad. What’s the best way to grill king prawns? How about BBQ prawns with roast chilli salsa, or grilled prawns with habanero-toasted garlic vinaigrette, and it’s not a party without grilled prawn skewers with soy sauce, ginger and toasted sesame seeds, or popcorn prawns with chilli-lime dipping sauce. Our grilled prawn recipes bring sunshine, sizzle and scrumminess to your summer table!

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