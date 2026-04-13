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Smoke, Sizzle, Snack: Grilled Prawn Recipes

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Featured Grilled Prawns Recipes

There are so many great grilled prawn recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Popcorn prawns with chilli-lime dipping sauce

Grilled Prawns in Lettuce Leaves with Serrano-Mint Sauce

Grilled Prawns with Soy Sauce, Fresh Ginger and Garlic

Grilled Herb Prawns

grilled seafood salad

Chilled Grilled Seafood Salad

Spicy Grilled Prawn Subs

BBQ Prawns with Roast Chilli Salsa

Spicy Thai grilled prawns with sour mango salad

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Chilli & Salt King Prawns | Gok Wan’s Easy Asian

Gok Wan shows us how he makes an easy but spectacular Chilli & Salt King Prawns, with a great tip on finding out when the oil in your wok is at the right temperature for frying.

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Grilled Shrimp with Grilled Tomato Cocktail Sauce

This is a classic shrimp cocktail with a smoky twist - grilled prawns and charred tomato cocktail sauce bringing bold, fire-kissed flavour to every dip.

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Gorgeous Grilled Prawn Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple grilled prawn recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
These grilled prawn ideas are ‘shrimply’ the best! For that classic beach bar vibe, nothing beats grilled shrimp with grilled tomato cocktail sauce, or grilled prawn caesar salad skewers. For a feast from the East, try grilled prawns with coconut curry dip and peanutty noodles, or spicy Thai grilled prawns with sour mango salad. What’s the best way to grill king prawns? How about BBQ prawns with roast chilli salsa, or grilled prawns with habanero-toasted garlic vinaigrette, and it’s not a party without grilled prawn skewers with soy sauce, ginger and toasted sesame seeds, or popcorn prawns with chilli-lime dipping sauce. Our grilled prawn recipes bring sunshine, sizzle and scrumminess to your summer table!

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Grilled
prawn
shrimp
seafood
shellfish

Grilled Shrimp with Grilled Tomato Cocktail Sauce

grilled herby jumbo prawns

Grilled Herby Jumbo Prawns

Spicy Grilled Prawn Subs

Grilled Prawn Caesar Salad Skewers

Surf n' turf- flank steak and prawns with a salad of grilled romaine

Prawn Enchiladas with Mole

Spicy Thai grilled prawns with sour mango salad

Grilled prawn and coriander pesto pizza

bacon prawns

Grilled BBQ Bacon Prawns

Pancetta-wrapped Bayou La Batre prawns with Rikards Mill yellow corn grits and grilled heritage tomatoes

BBQ Prawns with Roast Chilli Salsa

grilled seafood salad

Chilled Grilled Seafood Salad

Grilled prawns

Mint marinated grilled prawn tabbouleh salad

Grilled prawns with coconut curry dip and peanuty noodles

Grilled Prawns with Habanero-Toasted Garlic Vinaigrette

Grilled Herb Prawns

Elsa's jumbo prawns with sage and pancetta

Red curry marinated prawns

Grilled Prawn Skewers with Soy Sauce, Ginger and Toasted Sesame Seeds

Prawn and Avocado Salad with Frico Chips

Ginger-soy-lime marinated prawns

Grilled grit cakes with grilled corn and grilled corn-green chile relish

Grilled Prawns with Soy Sauce, Fresh Ginger and Garlic

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