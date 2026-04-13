Smoke, Sizzle, Snack: Grilled Prawn Recipes
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If you're looking for a classic grilled prawn recipe, we've got a great selection of grilled prawn dishes to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Grilled Prawns Recipes
There are so many great grilled prawn recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Chilli & Salt King Prawns | Gok Wan’s Easy Asian
Gok Wan shows us how he makes an easy but spectacular Chilli & Salt King Prawns, with a great tip on finding out when the oil in your wok is at the right temperature for frying.
Grilled Shrimp with Grilled Tomato Cocktail Sauce
This is a classic shrimp cocktail with a smoky twist - grilled prawns and charred tomato cocktail sauce bringing bold, fire-kissed flavour to every dip.Discover Now
Gorgeous Grilled Prawn Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple grilled prawn recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
These grilled prawn ideas are ‘shrimply’ the best! For that classic beach bar vibe, nothing beats grilled shrimp with grilled tomato cocktail sauce, or grilled prawn caesar salad skewers. For a feast from the East, try grilled prawns with coconut curry dip and peanutty noodles, or spicy Thai grilled prawns with sour mango salad. What’s the best way to grill king prawns? How about BBQ prawns with roast chilli salsa, or grilled prawns with habanero-toasted garlic vinaigrette, and it’s not a party without grilled prawn skewers with soy sauce, ginger and toasted sesame seeds, or popcorn prawns with chilli-lime dipping sauce. Our grilled prawn recipes bring sunshine, sizzle and scrumminess to your summer table!