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Ice Cream Recipes

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Awesome Ice Cream Ideas

Channel your inner kid-in-a-candy-store vibe with these sensational ice cream ideas!

We’re starting strong with wickedly indulgent peanut butter ice cream tacos, a no-churn strawberry cheesecake ice cream, and Black Forest pancake ice cream sandwiches, and trust us, it only gets better from here! Looking for ice cream dishes that veer away from vanilla? How about sweetcorn ice cream, avocado ice cream, or a Christmassy eggnog ice cream. If you're keen to go all-out decadent, look no further than Tom Kerridge’s banana fritters with coconut ice cream, an easy key lime ice cream meringue cheesecake, or spiced brandy ice cream with caramelised clementines.

Beat the heat with these dreamy, creamy ice cream recipes!

Featured Ice Cream Recipes

There are so many great ice cream recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Homemade Cookies-and-Cream Ice Cream

anna olson ice cream sandwich

Anna Olson's Ice Cream Sandwiches

Lemon Ice Cream Meringue Pie

Chocolate Ice Cream and Caramelised Orange Pancake

Espresso Ice Cream

Grilled Panettone with Strawberry Ice Cream and Almonds

Banana fritters with coconut ice cream

Tom Kerridge's Banana Fritters with Coconut Ice Cream

peanut butter tacos

Peanut Butter Ice Cream Tacos

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Michelin Star Chef Makes An Authentic French Apple Tart With Vanilla Ice Cream

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Avocado Ice Cream

Cool and creamy, this irresistible avocado ice cream recipe is the ultimate scoop of gorgeous green goodness!

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Irresistible Ice Cream Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple ice cream recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Fancy homemade ice cream with serious style? We’ve got you covered with these unbelievable ice cream ideas. Marcus Wareing’s ice cream float is a stunning summer sensation, and for pure indulgence, peanut butter chocolate chunk ice cream, frozen banana ice cream sandwiches, and crepes Suzette with vanilla ice cream and orange butter sauce hits the spot. No list of ice cream dishes is complete without chocolate chip cookie ice cream sandwiches, and for some adults-only treats, try our amazing bourbon ice cream sauce, a mouthwatering margarita ice cream, or a coffee liqueur ice cream pie. From quick and easy treats to full-on frozen feasts, these ice cream recipes are guaranteed to melt hearts!

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No-Churn Matcha Ice Cream

Mochi Ice Cream Cake

Grana Padano PDO's Ice Cream Christmas Pudding

Carnation's No Churn Vanilla Ice Cream

Carnation's No Churn Strawberry Ice Cream

Marcus Wareing's Ice Cream Float

Banana Pudding Ice Cream Sundaes

peanut butter tacos

Peanut Butter Ice Cream Tacos

Banana fritters with coconut ice cream

Tom Kerridge's Banana Fritters with Coconut Ice Cream

No-Churn S'mores Ice Cream

Ice Cream Cone Slice-and-Bake Cookies

Melting Ice Cream Cone Cake

Fairy Ripple Ice Cream

No-Churn Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream

Ice Cream Pie with Easy Caramel Sauce

Caramel-Macchiato Dipped Ice Cream Cones

Green Tea Ice Cream Sandwiches

No-Churn Strawberry Ice Cream

No-Churn Chocolate Ice Cream

No-Churn Vanilla Ice Cream

Ice Cream Layer Cake

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk Ice Cream

Triple chocolate ice cream sandwiches

Strawberry ice cream

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