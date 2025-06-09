Food Network

Paneer Perfection: Tasty Twists on Indian Paneer Recipes

23 recipes
Featured Indian Paneer Recipes

There are so many great Indian paneer recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Tom Kerridge's Paneer and Pea Fritters

These spicy, rustic-looking nibbles are Tom's take on South Asian fried street food. Flavoured with chaat masala, the fritters are made with protein-rich paneer cheese and chickpea flour.

Spectacular Indian Paneer Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Indian paneer recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Say ‘three cheese’ for this collection of Indian paneer ideas! It’s not a party without classic spinach and paneer turnovers with mango basil chutney, or stuffed naan pockets with a spicy pizza dip, and for some Michelin magic, try Tom Kerridge’s paneer and pea fritters. We’ve got traditional curries, including a tenderstem, paneer and carrot sambhal with Poodla and Pink Lady raita, Anjum Anand’s paneer and pepper karahi, and an achaari paneer stir fry. No list of Indian paneer dishes is complete without saag paneer, vegetarian tandoori kebabs, or malai koftas, a North Indian dish of fried potato and paneer served in a rich, creamy, sauce. Our Indian paneer recipes are the ‘whey’ to gourmet greatness!

Paneer Tikka with Cilantro Mint Chutney

Tom Kerridge's Paneer and Pea Fritters

paneer pakoras

Paneer pakoras

Anjum Anand's Paneer and Pepper Karahi

Paneer Kofta in a Cashew and Almond Sauce

Spinach and Paneer Curry

Spinach and Paneer Koftas

achaari paneer

Achaari Paneer Stir Fry

Tenderstem, Paneer and Carrot Sambhal with Poodla and Pink Lady Raita

Saag Paneer

Courgette paneer

Paneer Fishcakes with Chutney

Spinach and Paneer Turnovers with Mango Basil Chutney

Asma Khan's Paneer Tikka

Asma Khan's Shimla Mirch Paneer Tarkari

Malai Koftas

Spiced okra

Spiced Stuffed Aubergines

Sweet Potato Cakes

French beans with paneer

Stuffed Naan Pockets with Spicy Pizza Dip

Vegetarian Tandoori Kebabs

Deconstructed Samosa

