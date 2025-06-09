Paneer Perfection: Tasty Twists on Indian Paneer Recipes
23 recipes
Share
If you're looking for a classic Indian paneer recipe, we've got a great selection of paneer dishes from India to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Indian Paneer Recipes
There are so many great Indian paneer recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
David Thompson Demonstrates How To Make An Authentic Fresh Fish Curry | My Greatest Dishes
One of chef David Thompson's favourite dishes is none other than this fresh fish curry.
Tom Kerridge's Paneer and Pea Fritters
These spicy, rustic-looking nibbles are Tom's take on South Asian fried street food. Flavoured with chaat masala, the fritters are made with protein-rich paneer cheese and chickpea flour.Discover Now
Spectacular Indian Paneer Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Indian paneer recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Say ‘three cheese’ for this collection of Indian paneer ideas! It’s not a party without classic spinach and paneer turnovers with mango basil chutney, or stuffed naan pockets with a spicy pizza dip, and for some Michelin magic, try Tom Kerridge’s paneer and pea fritters. We’ve got traditional curries, including a tenderstem, paneer and carrot sambhal with Poodla and Pink Lady raita, Anjum Anand’s paneer and pepper karahi, and an achaari paneer stir fry. No list of Indian paneer dishes is complete without saag paneer, vegetarian tandoori kebabs, or malai koftas, a North Indian dish of fried potato and paneer served in a rich, creamy, sauce. Our Indian paneer recipes are the ‘whey’ to gourmet greatness!