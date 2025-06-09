Say ‘three cheese’ for this collection of Indian paneer ideas! It’s not a party without classic spinach and paneer turnovers with mango basil chutney, or stuffed naan pockets with a spicy pizza dip, and for some Michelin magic, try Tom Kerridge’s paneer and pea fritters. We’ve got traditional curries, including a tenderstem, paneer and carrot sambhal with Poodla and Pink Lady raita, Anjum Anand’s paneer and pepper karahi, and an achaari paneer stir fry. No list of Indian paneer dishes is complete without saag paneer, vegetarian tandoori kebabs, or malai koftas, a North Indian dish of fried potato and paneer served in a rich, creamy, sauce. Our Indian paneer recipes are the ‘whey’ to gourmet greatness!

Read More