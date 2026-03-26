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Japanese Dinner Recipes to Inspire Your Evening

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Japanese Dinner Recipes

From quick and easy weeknight suppers to show-stopping weekend spreads, these Japanese dinner ideas are versatile and delicious.

Start with a scrumptious miso and corn soup or ramen with shrimp, and if you’re looking for something light, a crab avocado salad with Japanese dressing, or orange-sesame pork cutlets with teriyaki wholewheat noodles never disappoints. It’s not a proper list of Japanese dinner dishes without the classics, including grilled honey teriyaki chicken and steamed vegetables with ponzu sauce, the iconic chicken katsu, or miso-glazed cod, and crispy warm sesame mochi with XO caramel is the perfect way to finish.

Our Japanese dinner recipes are sure to surprise and delight every night of the week!

Featured Japanese Dinner Recipes

There are so many great Japanese dinner recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Sesame Soba Noodles

Shrimp Tempura with Spicy Sauce

chicken teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

Ramen with Shrimp

Teriyaki-glazed pork spare ribs

miso soup

Miso and corn soup

Miso glazed cod

Pork chops with orange soy glaze and udon noodles

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How To Make Your Chicken Katsu Curry Takeaway At Home (With Sauces!) | Gok Wan’s Easy Asian

Chicken katsu curry is now one of the most popular East Asian dishes in the UK and Gok Wan shows off his recipe for the perfect takeaway style dinner, with sauces too!

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Yakitori (chicken on skewers) by ROKU

Think Japanese street food, think yakitori - juicy chicken skewers glazed in a smoky-sweet sauce that you just can’t get enough of!

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Incredible Japanese Dinner Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Japanese dinner recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Whether you’re craving cosy and comforting or crisp and refreshing, these Japanese dinner ideas deliver authentic flavours in your own kitchen. Start off with a traditional Japanese mushroom egg noodle soup or shrimp tempura with spicy sauce, and if you're cooking for the kids, they’ll love a big plateful of honey-teriyaki chicken fingers with sesame cellophane noodles and snap peas. Impress your guests with iconic Japanese dinner dishes, such as miso cod with wok-fried tenderstem and shiitake noodles, or seared salmon with ponzu and baby pak choy, and don’t forget a zingy wasabi saki-tini to round off the evening in style! Our Japanese dinner recipes are mi-so good, they’ll have everyone coming back for more!

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Prawns and Rice, Japanese Style

Japanese Potato Salad

Salmon Rice Bowls with Crisp Roasted Broccoli

Poke Bar

Easy Miso Ramen with Soy Marinated Eggs

Japanese Breaded Pork Cutlet with Sweet Tomato Soy Sauce

Hong Kong-Style Macaroni Soup

Ichigo Daifuku (Strawberry Mochi)

Yakitori (chicken on skewers) by ROKU

Fluffy Japanese Pancakes

Sushi Rice

Parma Ham, Avocado and Cucumber Sushi Bites

Salmon and Tuna Tataki

Seaweed Salad

Sesame Chicken with Soba Noodles and Spinach

Fun Salmon Hand Roll

Panko Parmesan crusted chicken with wasabi tomato sauce

Grilled oregon chinook In matsutake ginger broth

Katsudon

Chinese spareribs with teriyaki glaze

Cold smoked toro with Osetra caviar

Furikake-crusted ahi pupu

Prawn sushi rolls

sashimi napoleon

Sashimi Napoleon

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