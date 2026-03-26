Japanese Dinner Recipes

From quick and easy weeknight suppers to show-stopping weekend spreads, these Japanese dinner ideas are versatile and delicious.

Start with a scrumptious miso and corn soup or ramen with shrimp, and if you’re looking for something light, a crab avocado salad with Japanese dressing, or orange-sesame pork cutlets with teriyaki wholewheat noodles never disappoints. It’s not a proper list of Japanese dinner dishes without the classics, including grilled honey teriyaki chicken and steamed vegetables with ponzu sauce, the iconic chicken katsu, or miso-glazed cod, and crispy warm sesame mochi with XO caramel is the perfect way to finish.

Our Japanese dinner recipes are sure to surprise and delight every night of the week!