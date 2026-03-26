Japanese Dinner Recipes to Inspire Your Evening
If you're looking for a classic Japanese dinner recipe, we've got a great selection of dinner menu options from Japan to ensure you dine in style.
Japanese Dinner Recipes
From quick and easy weeknight suppers to show-stopping weekend spreads, these Japanese dinner ideas are versatile and delicious.
Start with a scrumptious miso and corn soup or ramen with shrimp, and if you’re looking for something light, a crab avocado salad with Japanese dressing, or orange-sesame pork cutlets with teriyaki wholewheat noodles never disappoints. It’s not a proper list of Japanese dinner dishes without the classics, including grilled honey teriyaki chicken and steamed vegetables with ponzu sauce, the iconic chicken katsu, or miso-glazed cod, and crispy warm sesame mochi with XO caramel is the perfect way to finish.
Our Japanese dinner recipes are sure to surprise and delight every night of the week!
Featured Japanese Dinner Recipes
There are so many great Japanese dinner recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
How To Make Your Chicken Katsu Curry Takeaway At Home (With Sauces!) | Gok Wan’s Easy Asian
Chicken katsu curry is now one of the most popular East Asian dishes in the UK and Gok Wan shows off his recipe for the perfect takeaway style dinner, with sauces too!
Yakitori (chicken on skewers) by ROKU
Think Japanese street food, think yakitori - juicy chicken skewers glazed in a smoky-sweet sauce that you just can’t get enough of!Discover Now