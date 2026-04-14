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Net Gains: Japanese Seafood Recipes

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Featured Japanese Seafood Recipes

There are so many great Japanese seafood recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Ramen with Shrimp

Miso Cod with Wok-Fried Tenderstem and Shiitake Noodles

Honey Soy Grilled Salmon with Edamame

Lobster Roll with yuzu cashew dipping sauce

Crab avocado salad with Japanese dressing

Miso-Grilled Aubergine and Scallops

Salmon and Tuna Tataki

Prawn sushi rolls

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Chilli & Salt King Prawns | Gok Wan’s Easy Asian

Gok Wan shows us how he makes an easy but spectacular Chilli & Salt King Prawns, with a great tip on finding out when the oil in your wok is at the right temperature for frying.

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Roasted miso salmon with rosemary roasted potatoes

Rich, savory miso salmon meets crisp rosemary potatoes - a fusion feast that’s weeknight‑easy and dinner‑party‑worthy!

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Sensational Japanese Seafood Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Japanese seafood recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Ready to dive in at the deep end of delicious? These Japanese seafood ideas bring ocean-fresh flavour to your kitchen with dishes that are light and tasty. Think sizzling miso-glazed cod and Asian-glazed tuna with vegetable tempura, or go traditional with honey-soy grilled salmon with edamame. Craving the classics? No list of Japanese seafood dishes is complete without prawn tempura with spicy sauce, or miso cod with wok-fried tenderstem and shiitake noodles, and if you’re looking for the ultimate comfort food, an iconic ramen with shrimp is just the ticket. Whether you grill, sear, or roll, our Japanese seafood recipes will have you hooked!

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Japanese
Main Course
Dinner
salmon
tuna
prawn
shrimp
crab
seafood
fish

Prawn sushi rolls

Lobster Roll with yuzu cashew dipping sauce

Bonzai prawns

Tempura avocado with prawns

Miso-Grilled Aubergine and Scallops

Shrimp Tempura with Spicy Sauce

Salmon and Tuna Tataki

Miso-Glazed Salmon Noodle Salad

Fun Salmon Hand Roll

sashimi napoleon

Sashimi Napoleon

Edamame with XO sauce

Tuna tataki salad

Spicy tuna roll

Everything Bagel Sushi Rolls

Country fried tuna

roasted salmon with roasted potatoes

Roasted miso salmon with rosemary roasted potatoes

Crab avocado salad with Japanese dressing

Seared Tuna with Lemon-Wasabi Dressing and Hot Mustard Wonton Chips

Chimney tuna loin

Miso glazed cod

Edamame-rice salad with teriyaki tuna

Crab, avocado and mango roll

Asian Glazed Tuna with Vegetable Tempura

Tempura Soba

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