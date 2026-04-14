Ready to dive in at the deep end of delicious? These Japanese seafood ideas bring ocean-fresh flavour to your kitchen with dishes that are light and tasty. Think sizzling miso-glazed cod and Asian-glazed tuna with vegetable tempura, or go traditional with honey-soy grilled salmon with edamame. Craving the classics? No list of Japanese seafood dishes is complete without prawn tempura with spicy sauce, or miso cod with wok-fried tenderstem and shiitake noodles, and if you’re looking for the ultimate comfort food, an iconic ramen with shrimp is just the ticket. Whether you grill, sear, or roll, our Japanese seafood recipes will have you hooked!

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