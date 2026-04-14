Net Gains: Japanese Seafood Recipes
31 recipes
Share
If you're looking for a classic Japanese seafood recipe, we've got a great selection of seafood dishes from Japan to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Japanese Seafood Recipes
There are so many great Japanese seafood recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Chilli & Salt King Prawns | Gok Wan’s Easy Asian
Gok Wan shows us how he makes an easy but spectacular Chilli & Salt King Prawns, with a great tip on finding out when the oil in your wok is at the right temperature for frying.
Roasted miso salmon with rosemary roasted potatoes
Rich, savory miso salmon meets crisp rosemary potatoes - a fusion feast that’s weeknight‑easy and dinner‑party‑worthy!Discover Now
Sensational Japanese Seafood Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Japanese seafood recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Ready to dive in at the deep end of delicious? These Japanese seafood ideas bring ocean-fresh flavour to your kitchen with dishes that are light and tasty. Think sizzling miso-glazed cod and Asian-glazed tuna with vegetable tempura, or go traditional with honey-soy grilled salmon with edamame. Craving the classics? No list of Japanese seafood dishes is complete without prawn tempura with spicy sauce, or miso cod with wok-fried tenderstem and shiitake noodles, and if you’re looking for the ultimate comfort food, an iconic ramen with shrimp is just the ticket. Whether you grill, sear, or roll, our Japanese seafood recipes will have you hooked!