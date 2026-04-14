Light Bites, Lasting Flavour: Japanese Snack Recipes
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If you're looking for a classic Japanese snack recipe, we've got a great selection of snack dishes from Japan to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Japanese Snack Recipes
There are so many great Japanese snack recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Spicy Tuna & Avocado Roll Recipe Served With a Roku Gin & Tonic
Follow these simple steps to make a fiery spicy tuna and avocado roll and pair it with a chilled glass of Roku Japanese Gin & Tonic garnished with fresh ginger.
Edamame Hummus
Traditional hummus just got a glow‑up - this edamame version is pure green goodness in a bowl!Discover Now
Sensational Japanese Snack Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Japanese snack recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Feeling peckish? Snack smarter with these irresistible Japanese snack ideas. If you’re craving the crunch, how about shrimp tempura with spicy sauce, or a mouthwatering mix of Parma ham, avocado and cucumber sushi bites. Other great options include miso-grilled aubergine and scallops, and classic edamame hummus. A miso and corn soup is one of the truly iconic Japanese snack dishes, and if you’ve got a sweet tooth, go mad for mochi with mega mochi cookies, matcha mochi doughnuts, ichigo daifuku - aka strawberry mochi - and the wonderfully indulgent crispy warm sesame mochi with XO caramel. Whether you’re hosting friends or just fuelling your afternoon, our Japanese snack recipes are bowlfuls of bliss!