Feeling peckish? Snack smarter with these irresistible Japanese snack ideas. If you’re craving the crunch, how about shrimp tempura with spicy sauce, or a mouthwatering mix of Parma ham, avocado and cucumber sushi bites. Other great options include miso-grilled aubergine and scallops, and classic edamame hummus. A miso and corn soup is one of the truly iconic Japanese snack dishes, and if you’ve got a sweet tooth, go mad for mochi with mega mochi cookies, matcha mochi doughnuts, ichigo daifuku - aka strawberry mochi - and the wonderfully indulgent crispy warm sesame mochi with XO caramel. Whether you’re hosting friends or just fuelling your afternoon, our Japanese snack recipes are bowlfuls of bliss!

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