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Light Bites, Lasting Flavour: Japanese Snack Recipes

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Featured Japanese Snack Recipes

There are so many great Japanese snack recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Shrimp Tempura with Spicy Sauce

Mochi Cookies

Everything Bagel Sushi Rolls

miso soup

Miso and corn soup

edamame guacamole

Eda'mole

Crab avocado salad with Japanese dressing

Ichigo Daifuku (Strawberry Mochi)

Parma Ham, Avocado and Cucumber Sushi Bites

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Spicy Tuna & Avocado Roll Recipe Served With a Roku Gin & Tonic

Follow these simple steps to make a fiery spicy tuna and avocado roll and pair it with a chilled glass of Roku Japanese Gin & Tonic garnished with fresh ginger.

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Edamame Hummus

Traditional hummus just got a glow‑up - this edamame version is pure green goodness in a bowl!

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Sensational Japanese Snack Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Japanese snack recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Feeling peckish? Snack smarter with these irresistible Japanese snack ideas. If you’re craving the crunch, how about shrimp tempura with spicy sauce, or a mouthwatering mix of Parma ham, avocado and cucumber sushi bites. Other great options include miso-grilled aubergine and scallops, and classic edamame hummus. A miso and corn soup is one of the truly iconic Japanese snack dishes, and if you’ve got a sweet tooth, go mad for mochi with mega mochi cookies, matcha mochi doughnuts, ichigo daifuku - aka strawberry mochi - and the wonderfully indulgent crispy warm sesame mochi with XO caramel. Whether you’re hosting friends or just fuelling your afternoon, our Japanese snack recipes are bowlfuls of bliss!

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All
Japanese
Canapes
Snacks
edamame
salad
vegetable

Mochi Cookies

Ichigo Daifuku (Strawberry Mochi)

Mochi Ice Cream Cake

Butter Mochi

Matcha Mochi Doughnuts

Parma Ham, Avocado and Cucumber Sushi Bites

Fun Salmon Hand Roll

Prawn sushi rolls

Dry roasted edamame brittle

miso soup

Miso and corn soup

Crispy warm sesame mochi with XO caramel

Edamame with XO sauce

Vegetable sushi rolls for all ages

Everything Bagel Sushi Rolls

Chicken Miso Broccoli Broth

Crab avocado salad with Japanese dressing

Fried edamame dumplings

edamame guacamole

Eda'mole

Edamame-rice salad with teriyaki tuna

Crab, avocado and mango roll

Spiced edamame

Asian Glazed Tuna with Vegetable Tempura

Tempura avocado with prawns

Buckwheat Noodles with Tenderstem Broccoli and Dipping Sauce

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