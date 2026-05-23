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Luxe Life: Lobster Salad Recipes

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Featured Lobster Salad Recipes

There are so many great lobster salad recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Lobster club sandwich

Lobster salad rolls

Salad of green mango with prawn and lobster tail and lime-chilli dressing

Lobster salad cocktail

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Ina Cooks A Seafood Feast Filled With Scallops And Lobsters | Barefoot Contessa: Back To Basics

Ina teaches you how to make two seafood dishes that at first seem complicated but can be quite easy to cook with her pro tips!

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Lobster Roll

Our classic lobster roll means one thing - buttery toasted bun, sweet tender lobster, and pure seaside indulgence in every bite.

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Luxurious Lobster Salad Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple lobster salad recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Looking to shell-ebrate in style? These lobster salad ideas are a splash of luxury. A classic lobster club sandwich is pure seaside sophistication, while a lobster claw and potato salad with horseradish-mustard dressing is a scrumptious side. Recreate the age of elegance at home with an iconic lobster and salad cocktail, and for a starter with style, a fresh lobster salad with asparagus, avocado and capers is hard to beat. Unless of course you want to bring the heat with a Thai-style salad of green mango with prawn, lobster tail and a lime-chilli dressing, or a Caribbean-inspired sugar cane-skewered jerk lobster with a mango and pumpkin salad. Our lobster salad recipes are a deep dive into deliciousness!

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Grilled
lobster
seafood
salad
lobster salad

Lobster & Potato Salad

Fresh Lobster Salad

Lobster salad rolls

Salad of green mango with prawn and lobster tail and lime-chilli dressing

Lobster club sandwich

Focaccia Lobster Rolls

Lobster salad cocktail

Halibut Lobster Roll with Green Goddess Slaw

Lobster claw and potato salad with horseradish-mustard dressing

lobster roll new

Lobster Roll

Sugar Cane-Skewered Jerk Lobster with Mango and Pumpkin Salad

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Grilled fingerling potato salad with lobster and watercress

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Lobster salad in chicory

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