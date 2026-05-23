Looking to shell-ebrate in style? These lobster salad ideas are a splash of luxury. A classic lobster club sandwich is pure seaside sophistication, while a lobster claw and potato salad with horseradish-mustard dressing is a scrumptious side. Recreate the age of elegance at home with an iconic lobster and salad cocktail, and for a starter with style, a fresh lobster salad with asparagus, avocado and capers is hard to beat. Unless of course you want to bring the heat with a Thai-style salad of green mango with prawn, lobster tail and a lime-chilli dressing, or a Caribbean-inspired sugar cane-skewered jerk lobster with a mango and pumpkin salad. Our lobster salad recipes are a deep dive into deliciousness!

Read More