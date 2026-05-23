Luxe Life: Lobster Salad Recipes
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If you're looking for a classic lobster salad recipe, we've got a great selection of lobster salad ideas to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Lobster Salad Recipes
There are so many great lobster salad recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Ina Cooks A Seafood Feast Filled With Scallops And Lobsters | Barefoot Contessa: Back To Basics
Ina teaches you how to make two seafood dishes that at first seem complicated but can be quite easy to cook with her pro tips!
Lobster Roll
Our classic lobster roll means one thing - buttery toasted bun, sweet tender lobster, and pure seaside indulgence in every bite.Discover Now
Luxurious Lobster Salad Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple lobster salad recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Looking to shell-ebrate in style? These lobster salad ideas are a splash of luxury. A classic lobster club sandwich is pure seaside sophistication, while a lobster claw and potato salad with horseradish-mustard dressing is a scrumptious side. Recreate the age of elegance at home with an iconic lobster and salad cocktail, and for a starter with style, a fresh lobster salad with asparagus, avocado and capers is hard to beat. Unless of course you want to bring the heat with a Thai-style salad of green mango with prawn, lobster tail and a lime-chilli dressing, or a Caribbean-inspired sugar cane-skewered jerk lobster with a mango and pumpkin salad. Our lobster salad recipes are a deep dive into deliciousness!