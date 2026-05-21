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Mac and Cheese Recipes

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Featured Mac and Cheese Recipes

There are so many great mac and cheese recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Creamy Baked Macaroni and Cheese

Smoked Haddock Mac & Cheese

Bacon Macaroni Cheese Toastie

Macaroni Cheese Croquettes

Tom Kerridge's Dirty Mac and Cheese

Croque Monsieur mac n cheese

Croque Monsieur Mac and Cheese

Bacon and Blue Cheese Macaroni Cheese

Parmigiano Reggiano Cauliflower Mac and Cheese

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Guy Fieri Has A Veggie Mac & Cheese Waffle That It's Out Of This World | Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives

Guy goes to Veggie Galaxy in Cambridge, MA, to try its delicious veggie sandwiches. One of his favourite is the mac & cheese waffle with veggie bacon.

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Truffle Macaroni Cheese

Creamy, decadent, and deliciously indulgent, this truffle macaroni cheese recipe takes comfort food to the next level - golden, gooey gorgeousness that’s pure luxury in every bite.

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Amazing Mac and Cheese Recipes Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple mac and cheese recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
For the ultimate comfort food fix, check out these epic mac and cheese ideas! Is there anything more satisfying than a bubbling macaroni cheese with a golden, crispy top? Take it up a notch with a luxurious lobster mac and cheese, a truffle macaroni cheese, or a smoked haddock mac and cheese. For mac and cheese dishes with a delicious difference, we’ve got you covered, with party-perfect mac and cheese pops, and macaroni cheese croquettes. And for those who want to go all-out decadent, look no further than Tom Kerridge’s dirty mac and cheese, or a 10-cheese mac and cheese with special guests Provolone, Monterey Jack, Manchego and Emmenthal! Any way you have them, our mac and cheese recipes are ‘grate!’

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Mac and Cheese(cake)

Macaroni and Cheese Pancakes

Tom Kerridge's Dirty Mac and Cheese

Croque Monsieur mac n cheese

Croque Monsieur Mac and Cheese

Kids Can Make: Mac 'n' Cheese Bites

recipe for vegan mac n cheese

Vegan Mac N "Cheeze"

Parmigiano Reggiano Cauliflower Mac and Cheese

10-Cheese Mac and Cheese

Macaroni Cheese Croquettes

Grilled Mac and Cheese Toastie

Lobster Mac and Cheese

Aunt Chelle's Three Cheese Macaroni and Cheese

Mini Mac 'n' Cheese Bites

The Ultimate Bacon Macaroni Cheese

15-Minute Mac and Cheese in a Mug

mac and cheese

3-Cheese Macaroni and Cheese

Delilah's 7 cheese mac and cheese

Mac and cheese two ways

Robin koury's grilled mac-n-cheese

The ultimate lady's cheesy mac and cheese

Wholemeal rotini mac and cheese

Vegas style Mac 'N' Cheese with Grilled Lobster

4 cheese mac and cheese with crust

4-Cheese Mac and Cheese with Spicy Chilli Crust

Macaroni cheese with ham

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