Food Network

Crunch Meets Comfort: Pork Salad Recipes

29 recipes
Share
View All Recipes

Pork Salad Recipes

Bring home the bacon with these pork salad ideas from around the world.

Start with a classic cantaloupe, prosciutto and rocket salad, or go big and bold with sticky Vietnamese pork with a green mango and papaya salad. Looking for banging brunches? How about a pork belly and waldorf salad pretzel, or a spinach salad with fried egg, bacon and mushrooms, and for pork salad dishes that scream celebration, how about a Christmas Parma ham salad with pomegranate, mint, almonds and white Stilton. And if you’re done with the same sad sandwiches, up your lunch game with a fresh and delicious Thai pork and noodle salad!

From zingy fusion plates to comfort-filled crowd-pleasers, these pork salad recipes are the epitome of porcine perfection!

Featured Pork Salad Recipes

There are so many great pork salad recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Warm Salad of Tenderstem Broccoli with Quail Eggs and Bacon

Parma Ham, Mulled Poached Pear and Goat's Cheese Salad

Pork Tenderloin with Corn Panzanella Salad and Yoghurt with Mango

Endive Salad with Bacon, Caramelised Onions and Blue Cheese Vinaigrette

A fallback image for Food Network UK

James Cooks Pork And Authentic Valencian Rice | James Martin's Mediterranean

James is in Valencia, Spain, where he discovers the secret to making paella, and cooks pork with pickled veggies and authentic Valencian rice.

A fallback image for Food Network UKA fallback image for Food Network UK

Wilted Spinach Salad with Hot Bacon Dressing

Sizzle up your salad game with tender wilted spinach, creamy boiled eggs, earthy mushrooms and crispy bacon in every irresistible bite!

Discover Now
A fallback image for Food Network UK

Perfect Pork Salad Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple pork salad recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
These pork salad ideas are sow good, you’ll want to make them all! We’re starting strong with a deep-fried egg with pancetta and endive salad, and a creative pork belly and Waldorf salad pretzel. For lighter pork salad dishes, try a green papaya salad with prawn and pork, a tenderstem, bacon and egg brunch salad, or a black-eyed pea salad with Canadian bacon. Fancy something heartier? How about a pork Milanese with a warm autumn salad, or a pork tenderloin with corn panzanella salad, yoghurt and mango, while for a classic starter, a Parma ham, mulled poached pear and goat’s cheese salad is sure to impress. From Asia to the Med to the Americas, our pork salad recipes are a gastro-globetrot of gorgeousness!

All Recipes

Pork Belly and Waldorf Salad Pretzel

Parma Ham, Mulled Poached Pear and Goat's Cheese Salad

Green papaya salad with prawn & pork

cobb salad

Cobb salad

Italian stallion salad

Pork Tenderloin with Corn Panzanella Salad and Yoghurt with Mango

Thai Pork and Noodle Salad

Wilted Spinach Salad with Hot Bacon Dressing

Chicken Salad with Bacon-Wrapped Greens

Parma Ham, Strawberry, Mozzarella and Walnut Summer Salad with Kiwi-Lime Vinaigrette

pork milanese with warm autumn salad

Pork Milanese with Warm Autumn Salad

Sticky Vietnamese Pork, Green Mango and Papaya Salad

Chef's Salad

Baby Leaf Salad with Bacon

Endive Salad with Bacon, Caramelised Onions and Blue Cheese Vinaigrette

Spinach salad with warm streaky bacon dressing

Spinach Salad with Warm Bacon and Apple Cider Dressing

sweet and soup pork

Sweet and sour pork

wagon wheel pasta for formula-one themed evening

Wagon Wheel Pasta Salad

Deep-fried Egg with Pancetta and Endive Salad

Christmas Parma Ham Salad with Pomegranate, Mint, Almonds and White Stilton

Tenderstem, Bacon and Egg Brunch Salad

Black-Eyed Pea Salad with Canadian Bacon

Warm Salad of Tenderstem Broccoli with Quail Eggs and Bacon

A fallback image for Food Network UK