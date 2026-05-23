Pork Salad Recipes

Bring home the bacon with these pork salad ideas from around the world.

Start with a classic cantaloupe, prosciutto and rocket salad, or go big and bold with sticky Vietnamese pork with a green mango and papaya salad. Looking for banging brunches? How about a pork belly and waldorf salad pretzel, or a spinach salad with fried egg, bacon and mushrooms, and for pork salad dishes that scream celebration, how about a Christmas Parma ham salad with pomegranate, mint, almonds and white Stilton. And if you’re done with the same sad sandwiches, up your lunch game with a fresh and delicious Thai pork and noodle salad!

From zingy fusion plates to comfort-filled crowd-pleasers, these pork salad recipes are the epitome of porcine perfection!