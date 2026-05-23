Prawn to be Fried: Prawn Stir Fry Recipes
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If you're looking for a classic prawn stir fry recipe, we've got a great selection of prawn stir fry ideas to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Prawn Stir Fry Recipes
There are so many great prawn stir fry recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Chilli & Salt King Prawns | Gok Wan’s Easy Asian
Gok Wan shows us how he makes an easy but spectacular Chilli & Salt King Prawns, with a great tip on finding out when the oil in your wok is at the right temperature for frying.
Thai Prawn Stir-Fry with Tomatoes and Basil
Bring Thailand to your table with a sizzling prawn stir-fry tossed with juicy tomatoes, fragrant basil, and a burst of sweet heat!Discover Now
Sizzling Prawn Stir Fry Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple prawn stir fry recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
These prawn stir-fry ideas are shrimply sensational, and the perfect way to bring a taste of the sea to your supper. Go classic with a healthy sweet and sour king prawn stir-fry, or spice things up with a Thai-style chilli prawn version. For something fresh and fragrant, try a Dublin Bay prawn and samphire stir fry or stir-fried sweet potato with prawns and coriander. For prawn stir fry dishes that are guaranteed to impress, how about a gorgeous Goan hot and sour prawn stir fry from India, or a traditional Vietnamese tep rang ba roi, otherwise known as Mekong prawns stir-fried with pork belly and spring onions. Fast, fiery and fresh, these prawn stir-fry recipes are guaranteed to deliver!