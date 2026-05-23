These prawn stir-fry ideas are shrimply sensational, and the perfect way to bring a taste of the sea to your supper. Go classic with a healthy sweet and sour king prawn stir-fry, or spice things up with a Thai-style chilli prawn version. For something fresh and fragrant, try a Dublin Bay prawn and samphire stir fry or stir-fried sweet potato with prawns and coriander. For prawn stir fry dishes that are guaranteed to impress, how about a gorgeous Goan hot and sour prawn stir fry from India, or a traditional Vietnamese tep rang ba roi, otherwise known as Mekong prawns stir-fried with pork belly and spring onions. Fast, fiery and fresh, these prawn stir-fry recipes are guaranteed to deliver!

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