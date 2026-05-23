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Prawn to be Fried: Prawn Stir Fry Recipes

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Featured Prawn Stir Fry Recipes

There are so many great prawn stir fry recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Mekong prawns stir fried with pork belly and spring onions (Tep rang ba roi)

Dublin Bay prawn and samphire stir-fry

Quick, Spicy Leek and Prawn Stir-Fry

Healthy sweet and sour king prawn stir-fry

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Chilli & Salt King Prawns | Gok Wan’s Easy Asian

Gok Wan shows us how he makes an easy but spectacular Chilli & Salt King Prawns, with a great tip on finding out when the oil in your wok is at the right temperature for frying.

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Thai Prawn Stir-Fry with Tomatoes and Basil

Bring Thailand to your table with a sizzling prawn stir-fry tossed with juicy tomatoes, fragrant basil, and a burst of sweet heat!

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Sizzling Prawn Stir Fry Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple prawn stir fry recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
These prawn stir-fry ideas are shrimply sensational, and the perfect way to bring a taste of the sea to your supper. Go classic with a healthy sweet and sour king prawn stir-fry, or spice things up with a Thai-style chilli prawn version. For something fresh and fragrant, try a Dublin Bay prawn and samphire stir fry or stir-fried sweet potato with prawns and coriander. For prawn stir fry dishes that are guaranteed to impress, how about a gorgeous Goan hot and sour prawn stir fry from India, or a traditional Vietnamese tep rang ba roi, otherwise known as Mekong prawns stir-fried with pork belly and spring onions. Fast, fiery and fresh, these prawn stir-fry recipes are guaranteed to deliver!

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Thai Prawn Stir-Fry with Tomatoes and Basil

Chilli Prawn Stir-Fry

Mekong prawns stir fried with pork belly and spring onions (Tep rang ba roi)

Stir fried sweet potato with prawns and coriander

Dublin Bay prawn and samphire stir-fry

Goan Hot & Sour Prawn Stir Fry

Shrimp Stir-Fry

Quick, Spicy Leek and Prawn Stir-Fry

Thai Prawn Stir-Fry

Malai King Prawn Stir Fry

Healthy sweet and sour king prawn stir-fry

Prawn Stir-Fry

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