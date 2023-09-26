Recipes to Celebrate Black History Month
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From hearty soul food to the jerked spice of Caribbean cuisine, Moroccan tagines to Trinidadian stews; find tasty, traditional recipes to honour and celebrate Black History Month.
Soul Foods
Coined in the 1960s, "Soul Food" came hand-in-hand with African-American black cultural identity and expression. Passed down through many generations, these are dishes made with love, steeped in tradition, and undeniably delicious.
Mozambique Banana Cake
You may also know this treat as Bolo Polana (after the Polana neighborhood in Maputo, Mozambique). This deliciously decadent dessert is the perfect finisher to a celebratory spread.Discover the Recipe
African Delights
Warming, aromatic, and filled with a concoction of spices and herbs- these recipes embody the rich, diverse culture of African countries.