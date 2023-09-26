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black history month

Recipes to Celebrate Black History Month

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Soul Foods

Coined in the 1960s, "Soul Food" came hand-in-hand with African-American black cultural identity and expression. Passed down through many generations, these are dishes made with love, steeped in tradition, and undeniably delicious.

gumbo

Gumbo

Thickened with okra, this recipe falls between soup and stew, resulting in a hearty, aromatic dish that everyone loves.

cornbread

Cornbread

Cornbread originated as a simple combination of ground cornmeal and water, baked over an open fire. Today, it is a staple dish in Soul Food cuisine, and a tasty one at that.

collard greens

Collard greens

This leafy side-dish is not only rich in vitamins and minerals, but makes the perfect side-dish for a nourishing, comforting meal.

red beans and rice

Red beans and rice

Now imperative to the Southern-American cuisine, it is said that this dish was brought over by those who fled Haiti after the Haitian Revolution of 1804.

Okra and Tomatoes

Okra and tomatoes

Watch While Eating

Ready to be inspired?

Ainsley Cooks A Delicious Fish Tagine With Lemon And Green Olives | Ainsley's Market Menu

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Kardea Brown's Jerk-Inspired Chicken and Pineapple Skewers | Delicious Miss Brown

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Caribbean Recipes

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Mozambique Banana Cake

You may also know this treat as Bolo Polana (after the Polana neighborhood in Maputo, Mozambique). This deliciously decadent dessert is the perfect finisher to a celebratory spread.

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African Delights

Warming, aromatic, and filled with a concoction of spices and herbs- these recipes embody the rich, diverse culture of African countries.

Mozambique Lemon Chilli Rice

Moroccan Potato Salad

Trinidadian Style Chicken Pelau

Moroccan Couscous

North African meatballs

Chicken and Chickpea Tagine with Apricots and Harissa Sauce

Lamb Tagine

Moroccan Chicken

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Featured Cuisine Collections

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All Recipes

Egusi Stew

mandazi

Coconut and Cardamom Mandazi

chapatis

Kheema with Homemade Chapatis

escovitch snapper

Escovitch Snapper

curry goat

Curry Goat

doubles

Doubles

buss up shut

Buss Up Shut (Burst Up Shirt)

Herbed Mushroom Tin Loaves

Beautiful Beetroot Salad

Pap Cakes

Sosaties (South African Kebabs)

Sweet and Sour Relish

Surf and Turf

Mozambique Lemon Chilli Rice

piri piri chicken

Piri Piri Chicken

Mozambique Banana Cake

Chermoula Kingklip and Prawn Medley

5 veg couscous

5 Veg Couscous

lamb tagine

Lamb Tagine

conch salad

Conch salad

jerk chicken and pineapple kebabs

Jerk chicken and pineapple kebabs

Steamed vegetables with mojo sauce

Aloo pies

Aloo Pies

Israeli couscous with apples, cranberries and herbs

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