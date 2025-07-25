Spicy, smokey and seriously scrummy, these Spanish bean ideas are packed with a fiesta of fab flavours! There are few better winter warmers than a classic chorizo and chickpea stew or a rich and thick broad bean soup, but if you're looking for some summer loving, try a mint, courgette, bean and pine nut salad, or cool salsa rice with black beans and corn. No list of Spanish bean dishes is complete without the iconic huevos rancheros, and if you’ve got guests for brunch, treat them to flatbread with white bean hummus, caramelised onions, black olives and Spanish white anchovies, or moreish bean and Cheddar cheese quesadillas. Add some legume love to your table with our sensational Spanish bean recipes.

