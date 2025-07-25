Food Network

Simply Magic: Classic Spanish Bean Recipes

There are so many great Spanish bean recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

James Cooks A Delicious Olive-Crusted Lamb With Bean Stew | James Martin's Mediterranean

James visits Elounda in Crete, where he prepares a delicious olive-crusted lamb with bean stew and a potato cake with feta and sardines.

Hake with Capers and White Bean Mash

This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 22 minutes and the ingredients detailed below can serve up to 4 people.

Amazing Spanish Bean Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Spanish bean recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Spicy, smokey and seriously scrummy, these Spanish bean ideas are packed with a fiesta of fab flavours! There are few better winter warmers than a classic chorizo and chickpea stew or a rich and thick broad bean soup, but if you're looking for some summer loving, try a mint, courgette, bean and pine nut salad, or cool salsa rice with black beans and corn. No list of Spanish bean dishes is complete without the iconic huevos rancheros, and if you’ve got guests for brunch, treat them to flatbread with white bean hummus, caramelised onions, black olives and Spanish white anchovies, or moreish bean and Cheddar cheese quesadillas. Add some legume love to your table with our sensational Spanish bean recipes.

Mint, Courgette, Bean and Pine Nut Salad

Flatbread with White Bean Hummus, Caramelized Onions, Black Olives and Spanish White Anchovies

Broad Bean Soup

Bean and cheddar cheese quesadillas

Tuna Nicoise Sandwich

Huevos rancheros with black bean puree

Yellow rice

Provencal vegetable soup

Old world vegetable soup

Huevos Rancheros

White Bean and Roasted Aubergine Hummus

Salsa rice with black beans and corn

Bloody maria - Spanish bloody mary

chicken, bean, and avocado tostadas

15-Minute Bean, Egg and Avocado Tostadas

Roasted branzino with green olive couscous

BBQ Huevos Rancheros

Couscous nicoise

