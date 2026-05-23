These sensational spring onion dishes prove these allium all-stars are more than a glorified garnish! Taste the sunshine with a bulgur salad with spring onion vinaigrette, or a chicken and spring onion rice bowl. For full-on flavour, look no further than Levi Roots’ baked sea bass with aubergine, spring onion and coconut, a delicate baby turnip and spring onion curry, or a mouthwatering pulled pork sandwich with black pepper vinegar sauce and spring onion coleslaw. Craving the crunch? Cajun tempura okra with spring onion dipping sauce is an iconic recipe using spring onion, and a buttery, velvet-smooth spring onion champ is pure comfort. Our spring onion recipes are the secret to serious scrumminess.

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