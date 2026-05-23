The Secret Crunch: Spring Onion Recipes
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If you're looking for a classic spring onion recipe, we've got a great selection of dishes with spring onion to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Spring Onion Recipes
There are so many great spring onion recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Rachel Recreates The Classic French Onion Soup | Rachel Khoo's Simple Pleasures
Rachel recreates two classic dishes: onion soup and a semolina pudding with a caramel crust.
Tom Kerridge's Spring Onion and Sesame Noodles
These quick and tasty noodles are a great accompaniment to superstar chef Tom Kerridge's roast five-spice duck.Discover Now
Scrumptious Spring Onion Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple spring onion recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
These sensational spring onion dishes prove these allium all-stars are more than a glorified garnish! Taste the sunshine with a bulgur salad with spring onion vinaigrette, or a chicken and spring onion rice bowl. For full-on flavour, look no further than Levi Roots’ baked sea bass with aubergine, spring onion and coconut, a delicate baby turnip and spring onion curry, or a mouthwatering pulled pork sandwich with black pepper vinegar sauce and spring onion coleslaw. Craving the crunch? Cajun tempura okra with spring onion dipping sauce is an iconic recipe using spring onion, and a buttery, velvet-smooth spring onion champ is pure comfort. Our spring onion recipes are the secret to serious scrumminess.