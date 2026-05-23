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The Secret Crunch: Spring Onion Recipes

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Featured Spring Onion Recipes

There are so many great spring onion recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Chicken and Spring Onion Rice Bowl

Marinated short ribs with grilled spring onion and mint salad

Levi Roots' Baked Sea Bass with Aubergine, Spring Onion and Coconut

Summer Salad with Spring Onion Pesto and Scallops

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Rachel Recreates The Classic French Onion Soup | Rachel Khoo's Simple Pleasures

Rachel recreates two classic dishes: onion soup and a semolina pudding with a caramel crust.

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spring onion and sesame noodles

Tom Kerridge's Spring Onion and Sesame Noodles

These quick and tasty noodles are a great accompaniment to superstar chef Tom Kerridge's roast five-spice duck.

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Scrumptious Spring Onion Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple spring onion recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
These sensational spring onion dishes prove these allium all-stars are more than a glorified garnish! Taste the sunshine with a bulgur salad with spring onion vinaigrette, or a chicken and spring onion rice bowl. For full-on flavour, look no further than Levi Roots’ baked sea bass with aubergine, spring onion and coconut, a delicate baby turnip and spring onion curry, or a mouthwatering pulled pork sandwich with black pepper vinegar sauce and spring onion coleslaw. Craving the crunch? Cajun tempura okra with spring onion dipping sauce is an iconic recipe using spring onion, and a buttery, velvet-smooth spring onion champ is pure comfort. Our spring onion recipes are the secret to serious scrumminess.

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spring onion
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spring onion and sesame noodles

Tom Kerridge's Spring Onion and Sesame Noodles

Spring Onion Champ

Tomato, spring onion and peanut pulao (pilaf)

Cheddar and Spring Onion Bread

Pecorino bites with spring onion

Spring onion sour cream

Griddled spring onion skewers

Mangetout, spring onion and radish salad

Chicken and Spring Onion Rice Bowl

Levi Roots' Baked Sea Bass with Aubergine, Spring Onion and Coconut

Marinated short ribs with grilled spring onion and mint salad

Spiced beef stir-fry topped with spring onion and coriander

Cajun tempura okra with spring onion dipping sauce

Red chilli rubbed sweet potatoes with spring onion vinaigrette

Baby Turnip and Spring Onion Curry

Bacon Dried Shrimp and Spring Onion Chueng Fun Rolls

Bulgur salad with spring onion vinaigrette

Pulled pork sandwich with black pepper vinegar sauce and spring onion coleslaw

Salmon Burgers with Spring Onion Sour Cream-Cream Cheese Sauce

Summer Salad with Spring Onion Pesto and Scallops

Grilled Sweet Potato and Spring Onion Salad

Crispy Chicken and Spring Onion Waffle Sandwich

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Grilled sweet potato and spring onion salad

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Pan roasted spring onion romesco (Spanish)

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