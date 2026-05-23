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Beef it Up: Steak Salad Recipes

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Steak Salad Recipes

Looking to 'steak' your claim on the perfect salad? These steak salad ideas certainly steal the spotlight!

A 10-minute beef-and-beetroot salad with horseradish dressing is quick and easy, while for an all-time classic, look no further than a rocket salad with steak, shaved Parmesan and a lemon vinaigrette. Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond’s big steak salad, with fried onions, a zingy dressing and blue cheese is a serious cowboy feast, and for a lighter steak and salad recipe, try a steak and porcini mushroom salad, or a tenderstem and beef pattani salad, a classic South Indian street dish.

Whether grilled, seared, or charred to perfection, these steak salad recipes are where hearty meets healthy!

Featured Steak Salad Recipes

There are so many great steak salad recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Papaya Salad with Marinated Beef Fillet

Warm Steak Salad with Mango and Noodles

Grilled Thai Beef Salad

Tenderstem and Beef Pattani Salad

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Sophie Grigson Bakes Focaccia A Libro With A JUICY Steak Salad | Sophie Grigson: Slice Of Italy

Sophie is cooking up a storm... literally! She tries to brave the wet weather with her focaccia a libro accompanied with a delicious steak salad.

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10-Minute Beef-and-Beetroot Salad with Horseradish Dressing

For an delicious lunch, try this succulent beef and beetroot salad on a bed of creamy coleslaw and spinach, and don't forget the crunchy croutons!

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Scrumptious Steak Salad Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple steak salad recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Make no ‘mi-steak’, these steak salad ideas will take you on a taste trip to flavourtown! Let’s start in Vietnam with a tamarind beef and kohlrabi salad called goi boi tau me, traditionally served with sesame rice crackers. From there, we can go down Mexico way for a beef taco salad with a chunky tomato dressing, or a love-life beef and new potato chimichurri salad. We don’t need to tell you where our grilled Thai beef salad comes from, only to say that it’s delicious, and for a steak and salad recipe that’s the dictionary definition of minimum cooking and maximum taste, look no further than a beef jerky salad, Caribbean style! Flavour knows no borders with this amazing collection of steak salad recipes!

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steak
Beef
salad

Papaya Salad with Marinated Beef Fillet

Beef Taco Salad with Chunky Tomato Dressing

goi boi tau me

Tamarind beef and kohlrabi salad (Goi boi tau me)

steak salad

Marinated Flank Steak Salad

Beef Jerky Salad

Warm Steak Salad with Mango and Noodles

Chef's Salad

Beef Salad with Mint Dressing

Love-Life Beef and New Potato Chimichurri Salad

Beef Salad with Chicory, Pear and Parmigiano Reggiano

Steak salad with peanut-lime vinaigrette

Lime-marinated flank steak with herb salad

Rocket Salad with Steak, Shaved Parmesan and Lemon Vinaigrette

Steak and Porcini Mushroom Salad

Seared Steak Salad

25-Minute Flank Steak with Charred Vidalia Onion Salad

Grilled Steak and Papaya Salad

Tenderstem and Beef Pattani Salad

Wedge Salad Burgers

Grilled Thai Beef Salad

beef and beet salad

10-Minute Beef-and-Beetroot Salad with Horseradish Dressing

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Grilled flank steak, portobello and green bean salad

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Thai Beef Salad

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Pepper steak salad with mango, avocado and jalapeno vinaigrette (new dynamic beef dishes)

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