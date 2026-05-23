Steak Salad Recipes

Looking to 'steak' your claim on the perfect salad? These steak salad ideas certainly steal the spotlight!

A 10-minute beef-and-beetroot salad with horseradish dressing is quick and easy, while for an all-time classic, look no further than a rocket salad with steak, shaved Parmesan and a lemon vinaigrette. Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond’s big steak salad, with fried onions, a zingy dressing and blue cheese is a serious cowboy feast, and for a lighter steak and salad recipe, try a steak and porcini mushroom salad, or a tenderstem and beef pattani salad, a classic South Indian street dish.

Whether grilled, seared, or charred to perfection, these steak salad recipes are where hearty meets healthy!