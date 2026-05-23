Beef it Up: Steak Salad Recipes
If you're looking for a classic steak salad recipe, we've got a great selection of steak salad ideas to ensure you dine in style.
Steak Salad Recipes
Looking to 'steak' your claim on the perfect salad? These steak salad ideas certainly steal the spotlight!
A 10-minute beef-and-beetroot salad with horseradish dressing is quick and easy, while for an all-time classic, look no further than a rocket salad with steak, shaved Parmesan and a lemon vinaigrette. Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond’s big steak salad, with fried onions, a zingy dressing and blue cheese is a serious cowboy feast, and for a lighter steak and salad recipe, try a steak and porcini mushroom salad, or a tenderstem and beef pattani salad, a classic South Indian street dish.
Whether grilled, seared, or charred to perfection, these steak salad recipes are where hearty meets healthy!
Featured Steak Salad Recipes
There are so many great steak salad recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Sophie Grigson Bakes Focaccia A Libro With A JUICY Steak Salad | Sophie Grigson: Slice Of Italy
Sophie is cooking up a storm... literally! She tries to brave the wet weather with her focaccia a libro accompanied with a delicious steak salad.
10-Minute Beef-and-Beetroot Salad with Horseradish Dressing
For an delicious lunch, try this succulent beef and beetroot salad on a bed of creamy coleslaw and spinach, and don't forget the crunchy croutons!Discover Now