Sweet Potato Recipes
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If you're looking for a classic sweet potato recipe, we've got a great selection of sweet potato dishes to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Sweet Potato Recipes
There are so many great sweet potato recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Ina Garten Cooks Leek & Artichoke Pudding And Sweet Potato Purée | Barefoot Contessa: Back To Basics
Ina Garten teaches you how to make-ahead dishes for Thanksgiving. Her recipes include leek & artichoke pudding and sweet potato purée.
Thai Green Curry with Chicken and Sweet Potato
Jet Tila's Thai green curry with chicken and sweet potato is a creamy, fiery, feel-good bowl of comfort, with fragrant herbs, warming spice, and sweet potato adding a lovely twist.Discover Now
Sensational Sweet Potato Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple sweet potato recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Cosy comfort or everyday indulgence, dig into the versatile world of these sweet potato ideas. Nothing says winter-warmer like a soothing sweet potato soup or a kidney bean stew with sweet potatoes and oranges, and for easy weeknight meals, how about Tom Kerridge’s spicy sweet potato burgers, a tasty Thai green curry with chicken and sweet potato, or a sweet potato and green bean lemak from Malaysia. No list of sweet potato dishes is complete without sweet potato and bacon bites, or broccoli and sweet potato spring rolls, while for a proper taste twist, try sweet potato cupcakes with cinnamon frosting. However you serve them, these sweet potato recipes are seriously tasty!