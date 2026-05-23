Cosy comfort or everyday indulgence, dig into the versatile world of these sweet potato ideas. Nothing says winter-warmer like a soothing sweet potato soup or a kidney bean stew with sweet potatoes and oranges, and for easy weeknight meals, how about Tom Kerridge’s spicy sweet potato burgers, a tasty Thai green curry with chicken and sweet potato, or a sweet potato and green bean lemak from Malaysia. No list of sweet potato dishes is complete without sweet potato and bacon bites, or broccoli and sweet potato spring rolls, while for a proper taste twist, try sweet potato cupcakes with cinnamon frosting. However you serve them, these sweet potato recipes are seriously tasty!

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