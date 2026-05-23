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Sweet Potato Recipes

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Featured Sweet Potato Recipes

There are so many great sweet potato recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Poached Eggs with Herb-Roasted Turkey Breast and Sweet Potato Hash

Sweet potato cakes

Kidney bean stew with sweet potatoes and oranges

Roasted Sweet Potatoes

Sweet Potato and Bacon Bites with Creamy Mustard Dipping Sauce

Sweet Potato Lasagna

Soothing Sweet Potato Soup

Sweet Potato Waffles

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Ina Garten Cooks Leek & Artichoke Pudding And Sweet Potato Purée | Barefoot Contessa: Back To Basics

Ina Garten teaches you how to make-ahead dishes for Thanksgiving. Her recipes include leek & artichoke pudding and sweet potato purée.

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Thai Green Curry with Chicken and Sweet Potato

Jet Tila's Thai green curry with chicken and sweet potato is a creamy, fiery, feel-good bowl of comfort, with fragrant herbs, warming spice, and sweet potato adding a lovely twist.

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Sensational Sweet Potato Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple sweet potato recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Cosy comfort or everyday indulgence, dig into the versatile world of these sweet potato ideas. Nothing says winter-warmer like a soothing sweet potato soup or a kidney bean stew with sweet potatoes and oranges, and for easy weeknight meals, how about Tom Kerridge’s spicy sweet potato burgers, a tasty Thai green curry with chicken and sweet potato, or a sweet potato and green bean lemak from Malaysia. No list of sweet potato dishes is complete without sweet potato and bacon bites, or broccoli and sweet potato spring rolls, while for a proper taste twist, try sweet potato cupcakes with cinnamon frosting. However you serve them, these sweet potato recipes are seriously tasty!

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Thai Green Curry with Chicken and Sweet Potato

Ina Garten's Sweet Potato Puree

Sweet Potato Lasagna

Hassleback Sweet Potatoes

Sweet Potato Casserole

Power Wraps with Sweet Potato Hummus

air fryer scalloped sweet potatoes

Air Fryer Scalloped Sweet Potatoes

Sweet Potato Cupcakes with Cinnamon Frosting

Chimichurri Cauliflower Steaks with Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Buffalo Chicken Twice-Cooked Sweet Potatoes

Tom Kerridge's Spicy Sweet Potato Burgers

Mediterranean Sweet Potatoes with Beanz, Spinach and Feta

Organic Fully-Loaded Sweet Potato Skins

Sweet Potato and Bacon Bites with Creamy Mustard Dipping Sauce

Sweet Potato and Green Bean Lemak

Roasted sweet potato wedges with saffron aioli

Sweet potato chips

Bar Americain sweet potato chowder

A plate of buffalo-coated chicken with roasted sweet potatoes

Chicken with Buffalo Sauce and Blue Cheese Dip with Roasted Sweet Potatoes

Turkey Chilli and Sweet Potato Shepherd's Pie

Roast sweet potato chilli chips

Smoky sweet potato chicken soup

Roasted Sweet Potatoes

Mini sweet potato pies

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