Flavour with Depth: Everyday Thai Seafood Recipes
If you're looking for a classic Thai seafood recipe, we've got a great selection of seafood dishes from Thailand to ensure you dine in style.
Thai Seafood Recipes
Ready to make waves in the kitchen? This collection of incredible Thai seafood ideas is swimming in flavour!
Start the day with a decadent oyster omelette, and take your tastebuds on a trip to Thailand’s shores with a flavour-packed lemongrass pork ball, prawn and noodle soup, Thai red curry mussels, or Michelin-starred superchef Tom Kerridge’s Thai-style fish cakes. Fire up the grill for ginger-soy-lime marinated prawns, and if you’re looking for Thai seafood dishes guaranteed to impress your guests, try Thai-style fish and chips, or a traditional deep-fried whole fish with three-flavoured sauce.
Fresh, fragrant and fabulously tasty, our Thai seafood recipes are ‘shore’ to brighten up any mealtime!
Featured Thai Seafood Recipes
There are so many great Thai seafood recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Gok’s Thai Fishcakes Are The Ultimate South-East Asian Crowd Pleaser | Gok Wan's Easy Asian
Gok dives into the South-East culinary culture to prepare a delicious menu. The main dishes are finger-liking good Thai fishcakes and Mongolian spicy chicken wings.
Halibut Green Curry
This Thai-style halibut green curry is all about silky coconut warmth, bright herbs, and tender flakes of fish nestled in a fragrant, emerald sauce that feels both comforting and seriously special.Discover Now