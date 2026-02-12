Food Network

Flavour with Depth: Everyday Thai Seafood Recipes

30 recipes
Ready to make waves in the kitchen? This collection of incredible Thai seafood ideas is swimming in flavour! 

Start the day with a decadent oyster omelette, and take your tastebuds on a trip to Thailand’s shores with a flavour-packed lemongrass pork ball, prawn and noodle soup, Thai red curry mussels, or Michelin-starred superchef Tom Kerridge’s Thai-style fish cakes. Fire up the grill for ginger-soy-lime marinated prawns, and if you’re looking for Thai seafood dishes guaranteed to impress your guests, try Thai-style fish and chips, or a traditional deep-fried whole fish with three-flavoured sauce.

Fresh, fragrant and fabulously tasty, our Thai seafood recipes are ‘shore’ to brighten up any mealtime!

There are so many great Thai seafood recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Gok’s Thai Fishcakes Are The Ultimate South-East Asian Crowd Pleaser | Gok Wan's Easy Asian

Gok dives into the South-East culinary culture to prepare a delicious menu. The main dishes are finger-liking good Thai fishcakes and Mongolian spicy chicken wings.

Halibut Green Curry

This Thai-style halibut green curry is all about silky coconut warmth, bright herbs, and tender flakes of fish nestled in a fragrant, emerald sauce that feels both comforting and seriously special.

Sensational Thai Seafood Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Thai seafood recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
If you fancy a splash of Thai flavour, dive into these sensational Thai seafood ideas that bring the ocean to your plate! Fakeaway your takeaway with the icons of Thai cuisine, including a prawn pad Thai, a spectacular scallop and pomelo salad, and a banana blossom pork and prawn salad. Wow your dinner party guests with Thai-style halibut with a coconut-curry broth, or BBQ prawn and squid with Nam Jim sauce. For Thai seafood dishes that truly dazzle, try Thai fried rice with prawns, a green papaya salad with seared scallops, and Thai fish cakes with a sweet chilli syrup - all sure-fire showstoppers. Grilled, fried or simmered in silky curry sauce, our Thai seafood recipes are packed with seaside spice.

Thai Prawn Stir-Fry with Tomatoes and Basil

Tom Kerridge's Thai-Style Fish Cakes

Fast and Easy Coconut Curry Prawns

Lemongrass Pork Ball, Prawn & Noodle Soup

Spicy Thai grilled prawns with sour mango salad

Scallop and Pomelo Salad

Thai Scallops

Green papaya salad with prawn & pork

Chilli Prawn Stir-Fry

Red curry marinated prawns

Pad Thai (Thai Fried Glass Noodles)

BBQ Prawn and Squid with Nam Jim Sauce

Deep-fried Whole Fish with 3-Flavoured Sauce

Halibut Green Curry

Thai Green Prawn Curry

Thai-Style Halibut with Coconut-Curry Broth

Lamb Massaman

Thai-Style Fish and Chips

Green Papaya Salad with Seared Scallops

Tiger Prawn Yum with Lemongrass

Ginger-soy-lime marinated prawns

Thai Fried Rice with Prawns

Thai Red Curry Paste

Thai Fish Cakes

