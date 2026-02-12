Thai Seafood Recipes

Ready to make waves in the kitchen? This collection of incredible Thai seafood ideas is swimming in flavour!

Start the day with a decadent oyster omelette, and take your tastebuds on a trip to Thailand’s shores with a flavour-packed lemongrass pork ball, prawn and noodle soup, Thai red curry mussels, or Michelin-starred superchef Tom Kerridge’s Thai-style fish cakes. Fire up the grill for ginger-soy-lime marinated prawns, and if you’re looking for Thai seafood dishes guaranteed to impress your guests, try Thai-style fish and chips, or a traditional deep-fried whole fish with three-flavoured sauce.

Fresh, fragrant and fabulously tasty, our Thai seafood recipes are ‘shore’ to brighten up any mealtime!