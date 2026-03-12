Cheesecake Balls
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Throwing away cheesecake should be a crime, and now you'll never have to! Roll the leftovers into these Cheesecake Balls and enjoy as a sweet treat!
Ingredients
Method
- Use a small cookie scoop or a rounded tablespoon to make balls out of the leftover cheesecake. After you scoop out the balls, roll them in your hands to make the rounds neater. Place on a parchment-lined baking sheet and insert a lollipop stick in the top of each. Squeeze the cheesecake around the base of each lollipop stick to ensure it will stay put. Pop into the freezer for 1 full hour.
- Set up a double boiler by bringing a medium saucepan of water to a simmer. Place a small bowl over the top, making sure the bottom doesn't touch the water. Add the candy melts to the bowl and stir until smooth and melted. Stir in the vegetable oil until smooth.
- Quickly dip the cheesecake balls into the melted chocolate and twirl to coat. You may need a knife to help cover the balls. Sprinkle the cheesecake balls before the chocolate dries with your choice of chopped candy, peanuts or toffee brickle and place back on the baking sheet. Refrigerate to set up, about 5 minutes.
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Overall Rating:
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