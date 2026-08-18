Mofongo is a mash of slow-fried plantains, garlic and olive oil. In this recipe, it becomes a cozy vessel for criollo-seasoned shrimp stew. I like to cook my shrimp sauce down with a light beer for a zingy twist of flavour, then add peas, like my mother does, to bring a nice burst of colour and a touch of sweetness. The pork rinds in the mofongo are optional, but I encourage them as they provide an element of authenticity to this Caribbean favourite.

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