Rhum Cake
Also known as “gâteau au rhum,” this cake is served during the festive season throughout Haiti. Widza Gustin's family recipe for it has been passed down from one generation to the next dating back 50-plus years with a few minor changes. Haitian dark rhum gives this cake distinctive flavour. Rhum is made directly from sugarcane, rather than from molasses as rum is. Sugarcane is a staple crop in Haiti, so it’s used in many ways. Sugarcane rhum gives you more of a punch with herby, earthy flavors as compared to the sweeter, more syrupy taste of rum. Evaporated milk is also one of the key ingredients in rhum cake and helps keep it super-moist. Some cooks opt for a rhum frosting on the cake, but in this recipe rhum is simply brushed on the bottom to intensify the unique flavour. All-in-all this cake will make a grand finale to a special dinner.
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Ingredients
Cake:
Topping:
Method
Special equipment: a 10- to 12-cup bundt pan
- For the cake: Preheat the oven to 180 degrees C. Spray a 10- to 12-cup bundt pan with nonstick cooking spray; dust with cake flour and then tap out the excess. Set aside.
- Whisk the cake flour, baking powder, nutmeg, anise, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger and salt in a large bowl; set aside.
- Combine the brown sugar and butter in a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment. Whisk on medium-high speed until creamy, about 3 minutes. Reduce the mixer speed to medium and slowly add the eggs one at a time. Beat in the rum, vanilla bean paste and almond extract. Reduce the mixer speed to low; beat in the flour mixture in 2 additions, alternating with the evaporated milk and olive oil, beating until just combined.
- Pour the batter into the prepared pan and smooth the top. Bake until a toothpick inserted into the middle comes out with just a few moist crumbs clinging to it, 60 to 75 minutes. Transfer to a rack and let cool for 20 minutes in the pan. Poke holes around the perimeter of the cake.
- For the topping: Combine the butter, rum, brown sugar and 2 teaspoons water in a small bowl. Whisk until combined. Brush over the top of the cake. Let it set for an additional 20 minutes.
- Loosen the cake from the edges of the pan with an offset spatula, then invert onto a wire rack to cool completely.
Cook’s Note
When measuring flour, we spoon it into a dry measuring cup and level off excess. (Scooping directly from the bag compacts the flour, resulting in dry baked goods.)