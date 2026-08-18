Also known as “gâteau au rhum,” this cake is served during the festive season throughout Haiti. Widza Gustin's family recipe for it has been passed down from one generation to the next dating back 50-plus years with a few minor changes. Haitian dark rhum gives this cake distinctive flavour. Rhum is made directly from sugarcane, rather than from molasses as rum is. Sugarcane is a staple crop in Haiti, so it’s used in many ways. Sugarcane rhum gives you more of a punch with herby, earthy flavors as compared to the sweeter, more syrupy taste of rum. Evaporated milk is also one of the key ingredients in rhum cake and helps keep it super-moist. Some cooks opt for a rhum frosting on the cake, but in this recipe rhum is simply brushed on the bottom to intensify the unique flavour. All-in-all this cake will make a grand finale to a special dinner.