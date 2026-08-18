Sautéed Jamaican Callaloo
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Callaloo is so popular in Jamaica that this leafy green is often referred to as Jamaican spinach. Although it looks something like spinach, it has a sturdier texture that’s akin to collard greens. Believed to have travelled to the Caribbean from West Africa, callaloo is cooked in many ways throughout the islands, including in ways similar to Southern braised collards. In Jamaica, it’s often sautéed, particularly with peppers and other vegetables for a bit of sweetness. Herbs and spice are added for robust flavour that’s bound to please even those who aren’t greens fans. Fresh callaloo can be difficult to find so we use frozen leaves in this recipe. Serve the dish with rice, plantains or boiled dumplings for a full Jamaican experience.
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Ingredients
Method
- Place the frozen callaloo in a medium bowl and allow it to thaw about 10 minutes. Remove and discard the thick stems from the callaloo but keep the thin stems attached to the leaves. Roughly chop the callaloo, place it in a strainer and rinse it thoroughly with room-temperature water to remove any dirt. Set aside in the strainer.
- Fill a bowl large enough to comfortably hold the strainer with boiling water. Place the strainer with the callaloo into the water for about 3 minutes. Rinse the callaloo in cold water until cool, about 2 minutes. This step helps soften the callaloo and brighten its colour. Press down on the callaloo in the strainer to remove excess water or wrap it in cheesecloth and wring out the water. Set aside.
- Heat the oil in a medium skillet or saucepan over medium heat. Add the onions and cook, stirring, until the onion is translucent, 2 to 4 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for 30 seconds. Add the red and yellow peppers and cook until slightly tender, about 2 minutes. Add the scallions and habanero pepper, if using, and cook for another minute. Add the callaloo and cook, stirring occasionally, for 3 minutes.
- Reduce the heat to medium low. Stir in the bouillon powder, if using, and the thyme and cook for another 3 minutes. Add salt to taste and continue cooking until the callaloo is completely wilted and dark green, about 5 minutes. Taste again and add more salt if needed.
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