Callaloo is so popular in Jamaica that this leafy green is often referred to as Jamaican spinach. Although it looks something like spinach, it has a sturdier texture that’s akin to collard greens. Believed to have travelled to the Caribbean from West Africa, callaloo is cooked in many ways throughout the islands, including in ways similar to Southern braised collards. In Jamaica, it’s often sautéed, particularly with peppers and other vegetables for a bit of sweetness. Herbs and spice are added for robust flavour that’s bound to please even those who aren’t greens fans. Fresh callaloo can be difficult to find so we use frozen leaves in this recipe. Serve the dish with rice, plantains or boiled dumplings for a full Jamaican experience.

Featured In: Caribbean Recipes