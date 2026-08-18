Guava and Cheese Pastelitos
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These flaky, golden pastries filled with guava and cheese are inspired by the pastelitos de guava y queso you might find at a local panadería. Guava and cream cheese is a popular flavour combination throughout Latin America and particularly in Cuba and Puerto Rico. The pastries are usually made with slices of cream cheese and a dollop of guava paste, but this version uses whipped cream cheese and guava preserves for a creamy, melt-in-your-mouth filling that’s easy to put together. Using store-bought puff pastry also speeds prep and gives this classic the perfect amount of buttery flavour to match the sweet and tangy filling. Recipe courtesy of Jacqueline Tris.
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Ingredients
Method
Special equipment: 2 disposable piping bags; a pizza cutter or bench scraper
- Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper and set aside.
- In a stand mixer, whip the cream cheese and vanilla extract together on medium-high speed until light and fluffy, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer the cream cheese to a disposable piping bag. Place the guava jam in another disposable piping bag. Refrigerate both bags until ready to use.
- On a floured surface, lay out a sheet of puff pastry; smooth it with a rolling pin if necessary. Use a pizza cutter or bench scraper to cut out nine 3-inch squares. Divide the squares between the prepared baking sheets. Cut the second sheet of puff pastry in the same way but leave the squares on the floured surface.
- Use scissors to snip about 1/4 inch off the tip of each piping bag. Pipe a squiggle of cream cheese onto the center of the squares on the baking sheets. Top the cream cheese with a similar squiggle of guava. Use the entire contents of both bags.
- Whisk the egg and cream together in a small bowl or cup. Use a pastry brush to outline the edges of the squares on the baking sheets. Place a second square of puff pastry on top of each. Crimp the edges with a fork and use a paring knife to score the tops of the pastelitos with 2 or 3 lines. Place the pans in the refrigerator and chill for 30 minutes.
- Preheat the oven to 205 degrees C. Brush each pastry with egg wash and sprinkle each with about 1/2 teaspoon of the turbinado sugar. Bake until the tops and bottoms are golden brown and the pastries are puffed, about 22 minutes, rotating and switching the baking sheets halfway through.
- Cool the pastries on the pans before serving. Store leftovers in an airtight container for up to 1 day.
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