These flaky, golden pastries filled with guava and cheese are inspired by the pastelitos de guava y queso you might find at a local panadería. Guava and cream cheese is a popular flavour combination throughout Latin America and particularly in Cuba and Puerto Rico. The pastries are usually made with slices of cream cheese and a dollop of guava paste, but this version uses whipped cream cheese and guava preserves for a creamy, melt-in-your-mouth filling that’s easy to put together. Using store-bought puff pastry also speeds prep and gives this classic the perfect amount of buttery flavour to match the sweet and tangy filling. Recipe courtesy of Jacqueline Tris.