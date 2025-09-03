Food Network

Turbot with Bearnaise Sauce Triple Cooked Chips and Salad

4.00
()
Rate

Taking fish and chips to new levels, Ravneet's recipe for a crisp-on-the-outside, fluffy-on-the-inside turbot with triple cooked chips is finished with a creamy Béarnaise sauce to complement the fresh, zesty flavours.

A fallback image for Food Network UK

Ingredients

  • Triple Cooked Chips:

  • Béarnaise Sauce:

  • Serve with:

Method

Triple Cooked Chips

  1. Cut the potatoes into thick chips. Rinse under cold water to remove excess starch.
  2. Place in a pan of cold salted water, bring to a simmer, and cook until just tender (about 8–10 minutes).
  3. Carefully drain and let them steam dry on a tray. Chill in the fridge until firm.
  4. Heat vegetable oil to 140°C. Fry the chips until lightly coloured but not crisp. Drain and chill again.
  5. Heat oil to 180°C. Fry the chips until golden and crispy. Drain on a paper towel and season with salt.

Béarnaise Sauce

  1. In a small pan, simmer the shallots, red wine vinegar, white wine and half the tarragon until reduced by half. Strain and cool slightly.
  2. Add a bit of water to the reduced vinegar & wine reduction, bring it back to a boil and add this to the egg yolks in a heatproof bowl, whisking well to combine. Now move the bowl over a pan of simmering water. Keep whisking at this point until it reaches ribbon stage.
  3. Move it off the water and slowly whisk in the melted butter until thickened and glossy.
  4. Stir in the remaining tarragon and the juice of half a lemon. Season with salt and pepper. Serve as quickly as possible, you don’t want the Béarnaise sauce to split. 

Grilled Turbot

  1. Lightly cure the fillets in rock salt. Leave for 10 min to draw out some of the moisture. Wash the salt off after.
  2. Preheat a frying pan and add 2 tbsp of duck fat. 
  3. Season turbot fillets with Maldon sea salt flakes.
  4. Cook skin-side down for 3–4 minutes until crisp, then turn and cook for 1–2 minutes until just cooked through. Add 2 tbsp of butter to the frying pan and keep pouring the juices over the fillets. 
  5. Rest for 1 minute before serving.

 

Green Salad

  1. Leave salad leaves without dressing. 


 

 

 

 

 

Rate this recipe
Overall Rating:
4.00
()

Related Recipes

Chicken Pulao

Cheese and Potato Pithivier with Sharp Green Salad

Crepes with Cream Cheese and Salmon Roe

Pavlova Tower with Fresh Cream & Fruit Sauce

Graceburn Cheese and Roasted Grapes, Honey, Thyme & Sourdough Toast

Beef Burger, Burger Sauce and Pickles

Raspberry Souffle with Pistachio Custard

Rum Baba with Rum and Raisin Parfait

Watch Now on discovery+