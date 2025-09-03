Turbot with Bearnaise Sauce Triple Cooked Chips and Salad
4.00
()
Taking fish and chips to new levels, Ravneet's recipe for a crisp-on-the-outside, fluffy-on-the-inside turbot with triple cooked chips is finished with a creamy Béarnaise sauce to complement the fresh, zesty flavours.
Ingredients
Triple Cooked Chips:
Béarnaise Sauce:
Serve with:
Method
Triple Cooked Chips
- Cut the potatoes into thick chips. Rinse under cold water to remove excess starch.
- Place in a pan of cold salted water, bring to a simmer, and cook until just tender (about 8–10 minutes).
- Carefully drain and let them steam dry on a tray. Chill in the fridge until firm.
- Heat vegetable oil to 140°C. Fry the chips until lightly coloured but not crisp. Drain and chill again.
- Heat oil to 180°C. Fry the chips until golden and crispy. Drain on a paper towel and season with salt.
Béarnaise Sauce
- In a small pan, simmer the shallots, red wine vinegar, white wine and half the tarragon until reduced by half. Strain and cool slightly.
- Add a bit of water to the reduced vinegar & wine reduction, bring it back to a boil and add this to the egg yolks in a heatproof bowl, whisking well to combine. Now move the bowl over a pan of simmering water. Keep whisking at this point until it reaches ribbon stage.
- Move it off the water and slowly whisk in the melted butter until thickened and glossy.
- Stir in the remaining tarragon and the juice of half a lemon. Season with salt and pepper. Serve as quickly as possible, you don’t want the Béarnaise sauce to split.
Grilled Turbot
- Lightly cure the fillets in rock salt. Leave for 10 min to draw out some of the moisture. Wash the salt off after.
- Preheat a frying pan and add 2 tbsp of duck fat.
- Season turbot fillets with Maldon sea salt flakes.
- Cook skin-side down for 3–4 minutes until crisp, then turn and cook for 1–2 minutes until just cooked through. Add 2 tbsp of butter to the frying pan and keep pouring the juices over the fillets.
- Rest for 1 minute before serving.
Green Salad
- Leave salad leaves without dressing.
Rate this recipe
Overall Rating:
4.00
()