Gina's Famous Tomato Pasta
This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 2 hours and 30 minutes and the ingredients detailed below can serve up to 4 people.
Ingredients
Method
For the sauce:
- In a heavy-bottomed pan, add the olive oil, garlic, chilli flakes, and a few sprigs of basil.
- Place over a low- medium heat and let the garlic sizzle gently. Don’t let it brown.
- Stir in the tomato purée and let it cook for a minute.
- Pour in the red wine, turn up the heat, and reduce by two-thirds until the oil rises to the surface.
- Add the chopped tomatoes, salt, pepper, and sugar. Stir well.
- Reduce the heat to low and let it cook gently for 2 hours, stirring occasionally. The sauce should be deep red and rich, with the oil separating on top—this is a good sign.
For the Pasta
- Bring a large pan of generously salted water to a boil.
- Add the spaghetti and cook until al dente (about a minute less than the packet instructions).
- Reserve a little of the pasta water, then drain the pasta.
Bring It All Together:
- Add the reserved pasta water to the sauce and stir.
- Toss in the spaghetti and turn up the heat to medium. Add a drizzle of olive oil.
- Mix well with tongs keeping it over a medium heat, adding a few more basil leaves. The sauce should cling to the pasta beautifully.
Serve & Enjoy:
Drizzle with a little olive oil, sprinkle with the Parmesan, and dig in.
