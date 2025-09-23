Food Network

Gina's Famous Tomato Pasta

This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 2 hours and 30 minutes and the ingredients detailed below can serve up to 4 people.

Ingredients

Method

For the sauce:

  1. In a heavy-bottomed pan, add the olive oil, garlic, chilli flakes, and a few sprigs of basil.
  2. Place over a low- medium heat and let the garlic sizzle gently. Don’t let it brown.
  3. Stir in the tomato purée and let it cook for a minute.
  4. Pour in the red wine, turn up the heat, and reduce by two-thirds until the oil rises to the surface.
  5. Add the chopped tomatoes, salt, pepper, and sugar. Stir well.
  6. Reduce the heat to low and let it cook gently for 2 hours, stirring occasionally. The sauce should be deep red and rich, with the oil separating on top—this is a good sign.

 

For the Pasta

  1. Bring a large pan of generously salted water to a boil.
  2. Add the spaghetti and cook until al dente (about a minute less than the packet instructions).
  3. Reserve a little of the pasta water, then drain the pasta.

 

Bring It All Together:

  1. Add the reserved pasta water to the sauce and stir.
  2. Toss in the spaghetti and turn up the heat to medium. Add a drizzle of olive oil.
  3. Mix well with tongs keeping it over a medium heat, adding a few more basil leaves. The sauce should cling to the pasta beautifully.

 

Serve & Enjoy:

Drizzle with a little olive oil, sprinkle with the  Parmesan, and dig in.

 

 

 

 

 

 

