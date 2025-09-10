Glazed Ham Leek Gratin and Piccalilli
Ravneet's roast ham is glazed with honey and mustard, studded with cloves, and baked until golden and sticky. Serve with homemade piccalilli and a rich leek and cheddar gratin.
Ingredients
Glazed Ham:
Piccalilli:
Leek & Cheddar Gratin:
Method
Glazed Ham
- First roast ham for 2 hours in a 160° fan oven and leave to cool.
- Preheat the oven to 200°C/180°C fan.
- Carefully remove any skin from the roasted ham, leaving a thin layer of fat.
- Score the fat in a crisscross pattern.
- Mix the honey and mustard into a paste and spread it over the ham, keeping some to add half way through the baking process. Finally, stud the ham with cloves.
- Place the ham on a cast iron griddle pan and bake for 25–30 minutes until golden and sticky, basting halfway through with the left honey & mustard glaze.
- Rest before carving.
Piccalilli
- Toss the cauliflower, cucumber, and onion with the salt. Leave on the side, then rinse and drain well to remove the moisture.
- In a pan, dissolve the vinegar and sugar by heating it up.
- Mix in mustard powder and turmeric. Now add the cornflower as well. Keep whisking and simmer until slightly thickened, about 2–3 minutes.
- Stir the drained vegetables through the hot sauce.
- Leave it for a little bit and serve it straight away or store in the fridge until needed
Leek & Cheddar Gratin
- Preheat the oven to 200°C/180°C fan. Grease a baking dish with butter.
- Bring a large pan of salted water to the boil. Blanch the leeks for 2 minutes, drain, and arrange in the dish.
- To make a simple Béchamel sauce, in a saucepan, melt the butter and let it come to a little bubble, then stir in the flour. Cook for 2 minutes to form a roux.
- Gradually whisk in the milk until smooth. Keep whisking and add the cayenne pepper and mustard.
- Take it off the heat and stir in the cheddar.
- Pour the cheese sauce over the leeks and bake for 20–25 minutes until golden and bubbling.
