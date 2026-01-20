Menemen
Turkish scrambled eggs and tomatoes is an easy breakfast dish that you can find all around the country. In Iran, the same dish is called “omelet.” There has always been a debate whether menemen should have onions or not and the result is always a 50/50 split. Other variations of menemen use cheese (such as kaşar) or Turkish dry sausage (also known as sucuk). This dish is originally made with Turkish green pepper (yeşil biber) but here, Shadi Hasanzadenemati substitutes easier-to-find Italian pepper (cubanelle). Other good options include green pepper or sweet yellow pepper.
- Heat the olive oil in a large pan over medium heat. Sauté the sweet pepper, stirring frequently, until it softens, about 5 minutes. Add the tomatoes and cook, stirring occasionally, until they start breaking down and releasing their juices, 5 to 8 minutes.
- Break the eggs into a small bowl and beat lightly using a fork. Add the eggs to the tomatoes and stir to combine. Add 1/2 teaspoon salt and about 1/3 teaspoon black pepper. Cook, gently stirring, until the eggs are just set, about 3 minutes, making sure not to overcook the eggs. Garnish with parsley if using and serve with warm bread.
You can use 1 can of crushed tomatoes in place of fresh tomatoes.
