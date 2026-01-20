Turkish scrambled eggs and tomatoes is an easy breakfast dish that you can find all around the country. In Iran, the same dish is called “omelet.” There has always been a debate whether menemen should have onions or not and the result is always a 50/50 split. Other variations of menemen use cheese (such as kaşar) or Turkish dry sausage (also known as sucuk). This dish is originally made with Turkish green pepper (yeşil biber) but here, Shadi Hasanzadenemati substitutes easier-to-find Italian pepper (cubanelle). Other good options include green pepper or sweet yellow pepper.