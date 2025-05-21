Asma Khan's Omelette Curry
Asma Khan's Omelette Curry will breathe a new life into your standard breakfast. Serving four, this recipe is perfect to serve for overnight guests!
Ingredients
For the Omelette:
Method
- Start by preparing the gravy. Heat the oil in a deep saucepan over a medium-low heat. Add the cassia bark and bay leaves, followed by the sliced onions. Stir the onions until they start to turn dark brown, ensuring they cook evenly. Add the ginger and garlic pastes, and stir for a minute. Add the chopped tomatoes and stir for a few minutes before adding the chilli powder, salt, and sugar. Add the measured water and bring to a boil, then cover and reduce to a simmer.
- While the gravy is simmering, prepare the omelette. It may be easier to make two omelettes if you have small or medium frying pan. Whisk the eggs in a bowl. Heat the oil in a frying pan over a medium heat. Add the salt and pepper to the eggs and whisk again before pouring into the pan. Sprinkle over the green chillies and coriander, and cook until the eggs are set. Remove from the pan and set aside to cool.
- When cool to the touch, cut the omelette into thick strips. Ideally you want to have six thick strips. If you cut the strips too thin, they will break up and disintegrate in the gravy.
- Remove the lid from the gravy and stir. If there is still a lot of liquid, increase the heat and let it evaporate. The gravy should have consistency of thick soup. Add the omelette strips and stir to cover all the strips with the gravy. Add the lemon juice, taste for seasoning, and serve warm.
