Ratatouille with Crispy Farinata
Slow-baked ratatouille layered with seasonal vegetables and finished with creamy burrata, served alongside rosemary-scented farinata pancakes. Ravneet's dish is rustic, sun-soaked comfort with a touch of elegance.
Ingredients
Ratatouille:
Method
Preheat the oven to 200°C/180°C fan.
Farinata
- Tip the chickpea flour into a large bowl and make a well in the centre. Slowly whisk in 440ml room temperature water until you have a smooth, lump-free batter. Cover and leave to rest at room temperature for at least 4 hrs, or overnight.
- Uncover the batter and skim any impurities off the surface. Stir, then add the chopped rosemary, 1 tsp fine salt and 1 tsp freshly ground black pepper. Transfer the mixture to a jug.
- Fry the Farinatas in a frying pan with a bit of olive oil on both sides. You are aiming for a pancake shaped look.
Sauce Base
- Heat 3 tbsp olive oil in a large pan over medium heat.
- Add the sliced onion and garlic. Cook gently for 8–10 minutes until soft and fragrant.
Add the sliced red pepper, a pinch of salt, and cook for another 5 minutes until softened.
- Stir in the tinned chopped tomatoes and red wine vinegar. Simmer on low heat for 15–20 minutes until the sauce is thick and rich. Adjust seasoning to taste.
- Stir in half the basil, roughly torn, and remove from heat.
Assemble the Ratatouille
- Preheat your oven to 180°C (fan 160°C) / 350°F / Gas Mark 4.
- Spread the tomato and pepper sauce evenly across the base of an oven proof frying pan or gratin dish.
- Neatly layer the aubergine, courgette, and fresh tomato discs in a repeating pattern (overlapping them slightly) over the sauce, spiralling or arranging in rows depending on the shape of your dish.
- Drizzle the remaining 2 tbsp olive oil over the vegetables and season with salt and pepper.
Bake
- Cover the dish tightly with foil and bake for 30 minutes.
- Remove the foil and bake uncovered for a further 20–25 minutes, or until the vegetables are tender and lightly caramelised on top.
Finish & Serve
- Serve it with burrata on top and a drizzle of olive oil
